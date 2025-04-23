Woman jailed for gross negligence manslaughter after UK’s worst paddleboarding tragedy

A company owner has been jailed for the gross negligence manslaughter of four paddleboarders who died during an organised tour in Pembrokeshire.

Nerys Lloyd, 39, who was the owner and sole director of Salty Dog Co Ltd, was jailed for a total of 10-and-a-half years for the gross negligence manslaughter of Paul O’Dwyer, 42, Andrea Powell, 41, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40, following their deaths in Haverfordwest Town Weir on 30 October 2021.

The incident marked the UK’s worst ever paddleboarding tragedy.

The four victims were part of a Stand Up Paddle (SUP) paddleboarding tour – organised by Salty Dog Co Ltd – and Lloyd was present as an instructor on the day of the tragedy alongside fellow instructor Mr O’Dwyer, who was killed.

On 30 October 2021, there had been heavy flooding and severe weather warnings were in place. The river was running fast, and the weir was in an extremely hazardous condition.

The flood conditions meant that the water approaching the weir was high but the tidal conditions after the weir were lower. At times of high flow in the non-tidal river, the water will accelerate dramatically over the weir, creating a recirculation of water (tow back) at its base which can prevent people from escaping.

As the group approached the weir, the three participants were pulled over the top into its base and became trapped.

Co-instructor Mr O’Dwyer, who initially exited the river safely, re-entered the water in an attempt to rescue the others but was immediately dragged over the top. The four victims died as a result of drowning/immersion.

An expert concluded that the tour should not have taken place while encompassing the weir and that Lloyd did not have a suitable qualification, and her planning and supervision was inadequate.

The prosecution followed a joint investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Lloyd previously pleaded guilty to four counts of gross negligence manslaughter and failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act at Swansea Crown Court on 5 March 2025.

Today at Swansea Crown Court, she was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years' imprisonment.

Lisa Rose, Specialist Prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the victims, and with all those affected by this awful tragedy.

“Nerys Lloyd should not have taken participants on the water that day; the heavy flooding had left the river running very fast and it was beyond the remit of a beginner’s tour.

“The weir itself was in an extremely hazardous condition, with a high potential for loss of life, and all the possible exit points nearby had been flooded out.

“Lloyd was not qualified to take inexperienced paddleboarders out in such conditions, and her actions fell very far below the standard expected of a paddleboard instructor and activity planner.

“The tour could have started at a different point, to avoid the weir, or been cancelled altogether but Lloyd made the final decision to go-ahead with the event.

“There are no words than can articulate the devastation this tragedy has caused, and I can only hope that this sentence provides a sense of justice for those affected.”

Detective Superintendent Cameron Ritchie, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Firstly, I would like to reiterate my heartfelt sympathies to the families of Paul, Andrea, Morgan and Nicola.

“The incident that took place in Haverfordwest on October 30, 2021, was an extremely tragic case resulting in the completely avoidable deaths of four people. We heard in court how this incident devastated four families, and we hope that lessons will be learned that prevent this from ever happening again.

“This has been a complex and extensive investigation, and I’d like to thank my colleagues at Dyfed-Powys Police, The Health and Safety Executive and the Crown Prosecution Service for their professionalism and diligence to secure this outcome.”

HSE Inspector Helen Turner said: “I would like to express our sincere sympathy to the families of those who died, and to the survivors whose lives are indelibly affected.

“Four lives were needlessly lost, and survivors traumatised by their experience at Haverfordwest weir.

“Nerys Lloyd was solely responsible for the decision to enter the water while the river was in flood, and for the attempt to take even inexperienced paddlers over the weir. This was completely reckless and the risk of death was foreseeable.

“The victims placed their trust in Lloyd to deliver a safe and enjoyable paddle, but through her incompetence, carelessness and complacency she failed to plan or assess the obvious risk at the weir or to take even basic safety measures. By not discussing the hazards on the route Lloyd robbed the participants of the opportunity to make a reasoned decision on their own participation on the day.

“Health and safety law is not a barrier to adventurous activities, which are enjoyed by people every day in safety. Organisers must take proportionate action to recognise and manage real risks.”