National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Woman jailed for nine years for smuggling arsenal of military grade weapons
A woman who smuggled a deadly haul of military grade weapons, ammunition and Class A drugs into the UK has been jailed for nine years following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Kasha Sanderson, 40, of Naishcombe Hill, Wick, Bristol, was stopped on 24 February last year as she drove an Irish registered Peugeot 3008 into the tourist controls at Dover Eastern Docks after arriving on a ferry from Calais.
When questioned about what she had been doing abroad, she told officers she had been scattering ashes in Lyon, France.
Border Force officers searched the vehicle.
Inside two custom-built hides in the vehicle’s footwells theydiscovered 13 weapons including two Skorpion sub machine guns, an Uzi sub machine gun, a Glock handgun and nine converted blank firing pistols as well as 289 rounds of ammunition and 5kg of heroin with a street value of around £500,000.
Unemployed Sanderson was arrested and when later questioned by NCA officers, she claimed she thought she was smuggling cannabis.
She admitted smuggling firearms, ammunition and Class A drugs and was sentenced today (Thursday) at Canterbury Crown Court.
NCA Branch Commander Rachel Bramley yesterday said:
“Thanks to a brilliant detection by our Border Force partners and the NCA investigation these terrifying weapons and ammunition are out of the hands of extremely dangerous criminals.
“Firearms crime in the UK is among the lowest in the world, but these guns had the potential to cause horrific damage. We have seen in recent years the tragic consequences of entirely innocent victims getting caught in the crossfire of criminals with automatic weapons such as Skorpion machine pistols.
“With Sanderson’s jailing, the organised crime group behind this smuggling plot have lost a trusted courier and profits they are unable to plough back into further offences."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/woman-jailed-for-nine-years-for-smuggling-arsenal-of-military-grade-weapons
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
NCA recovers property from former Lord Mayor of Leeds06/03/2026 16:15:00
The National Crime Agency has gained possession of a property on Sandmoor Drive, Leeds, following protracted legal proceedings.
Family sentenced after fraudulent Bounce Back Loan applications totalling £150,00002/03/2026 14:15:00
A family who obtained £150,000 in fraudulent Bounce Back Loans (BBL) during the Covid-19 pandemic to fund house renovations, credit card debt and school fees have been sentenced following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Four charged as part of investigation into fraudulent Covid 19 vaccination records27/02/2026 17:25:00
Four people from the north east have been charged as part of a joint National Crime Agency and NHS England investigation into the creation and online sale of fraudulent Covid 19 vaccination records during the pandemic.
Prolific people smuggler brought down after NCA investigation27/02/2026 11:20:00
A prolific people smuggler who transported hundreds of illegal migrants to the UK in small boats, HGVs and a yacht has been handed a prison sentence.
People smugglers who arranged HGV transport for migrants are convicted24/02/2026 16:15:00
A pair of people smugglers who arranged the transport of Vietnamese migrants to the UK hidden in lorries have been convicted.
Lake District armourer who planned industrial supply of crystal meth jailed for more than 22 years24/02/2026 15:25:00
An armourer who converted blank firing guns to become deadly weapons and planned to produce industrial supplies of methylamphetamine in the Lake District has been sentenced to 22 years and three months in jail following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Man charged as part of National Crime Agency firearms investigation24/02/2026 09:15:00
A man from Bristol has been charged with firearms offences in connection with the purchase of almost 40 handguns and the discovery of two other weapons in the city.
Fraudsters arrested in Nigeria following NCA intelligence sharing20/02/2026 14:15:15
Seven men have been arrested in Nigeria after intelligence identified a scam compound targeting UK victims.
Operation Stovewood: 50th person to be convicted is jailed for raping woman and child19/02/2026 17:20:00
The 50th person to be convicted under the National Crime Agency’s largest ever sexual abuse investigation has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for raping a child and a young woman in the 2000s