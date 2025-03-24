Women and Equalities Committee's call for statutory miscarriage bereavement leave to progress in the Lords, Government says

The Women and Equalities Committee’s “invaluable” report on miscarriage bereavement leave highlighted “the gap in support for women and their partners who experience a pre-24-week pregnancy loss”, the Government response has said.

Image: House of Commons

In its January report, WEC, chaired by Labour MP Sarah Owen concluded a period of paid leave “should be available to all women and partners who experience a pre-24-week pregnancy loss”, adding “the case for a minimum standard in law is overwhelming”.

The report’s central recommendation announced the Committee’s intention to table amendments to the Government’s flagship Employment Rights Bill in the name of WEC’s Chair Labour MP Sarah Owen and called on Ministers to support or adopt them.

In its written response published today (Monday, 24 March), the Government said the Department for Business and Trade “looks forward to further discussions with the Committee regarding the introduction of a statutory entitlement for such leave as the Bill moves to the House of Lords”.

During the Employment Right Bill Commons debate on Tuesday, 11 March, the Government indicated it accepted the need for bereavement leave for pregnancy loss and would have further discussions with the Lords on the matter during the passage of the Bill.

Paying tribute to WEC’s Chair, the Committee and campaigners, Business and Trade Minister Justin Madders said WEC’s report “demonstrated a clear gap in support”, adding the Government “fully accept the principle of bereavement leave for pregnancy loss”. He said “bereavement is not an illness” and pregnancy loss “does need its own special category”.

In today’s published written response, the Government said:

“The Government agrees that more can be done to support parents who experience pregnancy loss before 24 weeks. The Committee’s report was invaluable in highlighting both the emotional and physical impacts that pregnancy loss can have on employees and their partners, as well as the gap in support for those who experience a pregnancy loss before 24 weeks. Whilst we recognise that grief is a personal issue and affects people in different ways and at different times, we are mindful that many experience pregnancy loss as a form of bereavement. “As set out during the Report Stage debate on the Employment Rights Bill, the Government accepts the principle of bereavement leave for pregnancy loss. We look forward to further discussions with the Committee as the Bill moves to the House of Lords. “We are grateful to the Committee for their work in highlighting the gap in support for women and their partners who experience a pre-24-week pregnancy loss. The Government recognises the importance of creating a supportive work environment for those affected by pregnancy loss and bereavement, ensuring those impacted receive the necessary time and support to cope with their loss. We look forward to continuing discussions on this important topic.”

Chair comment

"It’s hugely welcome that the Government has listened to those calling for statutory bereavement leave for pre-24-week pregnancy losses. As the Women and Equalities Committee’s January report on miscarriage and bereavement leave found, the case for a minimum standard in law is overwhelming. “Miscarriages and other pre-24-week pregnancy losses can be devastating for women and their families with both emotional and physical consequences. Like many women, I know that when you lose a pregnancy, you are not sick, you are grieving and it is an overwhelmingly positive step to see government recognising this need for all workers. “The Government’s commitment to explore options for change during the House of Lords’ consideration of the Employment Rights Bill is welcome. While the Government has not yet committed to the statutory paid leave we called for, its commitment to explore options on leave is tangible progress and will make a vital difference to those who experience the heartbreak of pregnancy loss. “A change in the law on miscarriage bereavement leave would make the UK one of only four countries in the world that have set a marker for employers to recognise that all those who experience the physical and emotional pain of pregnancy loss can take the time they need to grieve.”

