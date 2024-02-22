BCS
|Printable version
Women are applying for Computing degrees in record numbers and slowly narrowing the diversity gap, new data shows
The number of young women in the UK applying to start computing degrees in 2024 has risen by 10% on last year, according to new research. In total there were 18,880 applications from UK 18-year-old women to study Computing at university this year, up from 17,140 in 2023.
BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT analysed January deadline application data (released 15 February) from university admissions service, UCAS.
While male applicants still outnumber females in computer science by 4.1 to 1 this year, the gap has closed slightly from 4.4 to 1 at the same stage in the application cycle in 2023, BCS found.
Applications to study computing from all UK young people (aged 18) rose by 7% (to a total of 99,710). This mirrored strong growth in STEM subjects, with maths 11% up, Engineering 10% up, and physical sciences 8% up).
Computing degrees at UK universities continue to be attractive to students outside the UK. Over one-fifth of applications (21%) came from non-UK students, a slight decrease from 2023/24 (23%).
Computing is now the 7th most popular subject for UK 18-year-old applicants (and 5th for all UK applicants). This is the sixth consecutive year of growth for Computing applications from 18-year-olds with this year’s figure being 70% higher than in 2019 (and 113% higher for women).
BCS said the rise in women applying for computing was good news for the future safety and fairness of AI.
Computing degree can help change the world
Gillian Arnold, President of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT said: “More and more young women understand that taking a computing degree can help them change the world and that is shown by these UCAS application figures.
“There’s still a long way to go until we have the truly diverse tech profession we need to ensure emerging technology like AI benefits everyone. That also includes creating a more inclusive culture across the tech profession itself.
“Diversity is more than just a concept when it comes to teams creating AI – reducing bias is a critical factor in all teams if we are to get more innovation in areas like medical diagnosis.
“People from every background need to be encouraged by the demand for computing and know that the tech profession needs them.”
Earlier research from BCS in partnership with Coding Black Females found barriers such as micro-aggressions, lack of flexible working and a ‘tech bro culture’ where some issues to women progressing in IT careers.
Original article link: https://www.bcs.org/articles-opinion-and-research/women-are-applying-for-computing-degrees-in-record-numbers-and-slowly-narrowing-the-diversity-gap-new-data-shows/
Latest News from
BCS
Living with AI and emerging technologies: Meeting ethical challenges through professional standards16/02/2024 10:10:00
Introduction – AI brings new ethical challenges and the need for professional registration
To prevent ‘AI’s Post Office’, experts should be licensed and able to blow the whistle on bosses - says professional body15/02/2024 14:10:00
Every UK technologist working in a high-stakes AI role should be licensed and meet independent ethical standards, according to the professional body for computing.
Nearly 90,000 disabled people are 'missing' from tech industry, says professional body02/02/2024 09:10:00
There are 88,000 people with hidden and visible disabilities' missing' from the tech workforce, according to the latest analysis from BCS.
‘Computer is always right law’ must be urgently reviewed to stop another Post Office scandal, says professional body16/01/2024 14:10:00
The law assuming reliability of computer evidence – and under which sub-postmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office – must be reviewed to avoid future miscarriages of justice, according to the professional body for IT.
Ethical AI in financial services is paramount to the City’s future as a global powerhouse11/01/2024 13:10:00
The ethical application of AI is vital to the Square Mile’s continued success as a global financial powerhouse, according to the Lord Mayor of the City of London Corporation.
BCS Statement on the Post Office Horizon IT Scandal10/01/2024 12:10:00
The Post Office Horizon IT case reached a new level of public attention with the launch of the ITV Drama ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’, as well as the announcement of fresh criminal investigations alongside the ongoing public enquiry.
Nearly 300 years to close the gender gap in tech without intervention, warns BCS19/12/2023 14:10:00
It will take 283 years before women make up an equal share of the tech workforce if the current trend continues, the professional body for computing has warned.
House of Lords Committee backs BCS call for reform of computing qualifications for 14-16-year-olds13/12/2023 11:15:00
A House of Lords Committee has backed a BCS policy recommendation to introduce a new applied computing GCSE and create a digital literacy qualification more relevant to pupils, the job market and society. This follows a call for evidence by the House of Lords Education for 11-16 years olds Committee, at which Julia Adamson MBE, MD for Education and Public Benefit, gave evidence.