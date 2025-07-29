Women's and girls' football to get long-term boost after Euros triumph

Government sets out target to more than double grassroots slots for women and girls, supporting Opportunity Mission to inspire future Lionesses.

New Women’s Sport Taskforce to lead a decade of change through to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2035

Announcement follows England heroes attending champions’ reception at No10 Downing Street, and came ahead of homecoming event in London yesterday

Priority access to grassroots football pitches for women and girls is to be more than doubled, as part of a series of plans announced by the Government to honour the success of the Lionesses.

As part of its Plan for Change, the Government is announcing new plans that are expected to more than double the share of primetime slots dedicated to women’s and girls’ teams at Government-funded facilities across England over the next five years, with a clear long-term target of reaching equal access as demand grows.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport will also honour the team’s second consecutive UEFA European Championship title by dedicating flagship sites and pitches to the Lionesses, celebrating their journeys from grassroots to international success.

These moves are the first details set out on how some of the Government’s £400 million investment in new grassroots facilities, announced in June 2025, will be allocated to inspire more people to enjoy the benefits of sport and physical activity.

In partnership with the Premier League and The Football Association, the Government will be launching a new grants scheme to be delivered by the Football Foundation, which will focus on creating welcoming, safe and accessible facilities for women and girls at existing grassroots sports sites.

Meanwhile, the Government will be introducing a new approach to school sport which will work with schools and National Governing Bodies, like the FA, to make sure that all children have access to high quality sport. By working to connect local sports clubs, national bodies and schools, our new national network will make sure girls have the same opportunities as boys to play sport at school. It follows recently announced plans by the Prime Minister to reform school sport to deliver equal access for girls alongside boys.

Beyond this week’s celebrations and legacy plans, the Government is seeking to make the next ten years a decade of change, so that by 2035 the UK is showcased as a leader in all aspects of women’s and girls’ sport, from the field of play to the boardroom. Beyond action on school sport and investment in facilities, this will see support for professional women’s sport and its workforce, increasing visibility of women’s sport in the media, and investment in major events in women’s sport. The Government will continue to work with the Lionesses and the FA to maximise the impact of all of these plans.

A new Women’s Sport Taskforce will bring together leaders from across sport and academia to ensure the incredible progress seen in football is accelerated elsewhere. The Taskforce, which will meet for the first time at this summer’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, will focus on finding solutions to the most pressing challenges facing women and girls in sport, from female athlete health to building a more diverse and dynamic workforce.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, yesterday said:

Today we’re taking decisive action to ensure that the incredible success of the Lionesses creates a lasting legacy for women and girls in sport. This isn’t just about celebrating today’s achievements – it’s about building the foundations through our Plan for Change by removing barriers to participation. From ensuring every girl has equal access to sport in schools through our new partnership model, to creating facilities where women and girls can thrive, we’re investing in the champions of tomorrow.

The Government also continues to work closely with the Home Nation FAs and devolved governments on a bid for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2035, a tournament that would provide another monumental moment in our sporting history, boost the economy and add to the legacy of a team that has made us all proud again this summer.

Yesterday’s announcement follows Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy travelling to Basel to see England beat Spain in the final of UEFA EURO 2025 on Sunday evening, defending the title they won at Wembley three years ago.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock recently (27 July 2025) hosted a homecoming reception which brought together players, coaches and representatives from the Football Association at 10 Downing Street. A full homecoming event took place in central London yesterday, where the public will have a chance to show their appreciation for the most successful football team in our nation’s history.