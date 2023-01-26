Women’s Health Champion appointed

Improving health outcomes for women.

Professor Anna Glasier OBE has been appointed as the first Women’s Health Champion for Scotland.

She will work with partners in the NHS and across the public and third sectors to drive forward actions in the Women’s Health Plan. Priorities include specialist menopause services, menstrual health with a focus on endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome, and heart health.

Prof Glasier has had a long and distinguished career in women’s reproductive health, demonstrating a passion for improving women’s health outcomes across Scotland and beyond.

Her appointment coincides with the publication of the first Women’s Health Plan report which details the progress made so far on raising awareness around women’s health, improving access to health care and reducing inequalities in health outcomes for women and girls.

Minister for Public Health, Maree Todd said:

“I am very pleased to welcome Prof Glasier to the role of Women’s Health Champion. Her appointment is an important step forward in our work to reduce the unacceptable health inequalities that women continue to face. She has a wealth of knowledge and a passion for women’s health and will bring huge value to the role.”

Prof Glasier said:

“I am honoured to have been invited to champion women’s health in Scotland.

“Scotland has a long tradition of being courageous in its approach to women’s health and the ambitious Women’s Health Plan is no exception, recognising as it does the inequalities which affect women in many areas of health. I am eagerly looking forward to starting in the role and supporting progress with the medium and longer term actions set out in the plan.”

Women's Health Plan : A Report on Progress - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)