The Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2035 will be an historic opportunity to promote Wales to the world, and will be a boost for women’s sports across the country, the Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan yesterday said.

The Minister welcomed yesterday’s announcement in Zurich that the UK will host this event, with the FA, Irish FA, Scottish FA and FA of Wales as host associations.

The tournament will take place across all of the UK’s nations with three Welsh candidate stadiums included: Wrexham’s Racecourse, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and Cardiff City Stadium.

The tournament will be the largest single-sport event ever staged in the UK and the first FIFA World Cup™ hosted in the country since 1966.

The Minister yesterday said: