Arts Council England
|Printable version
Womxn of Colour artist opportunity
198 Contemporary Arts & Learning has launched the second edition of the Womxn of Colour Art Award (WoCAA), a bi-annual art award supported through National Lottery Project Grants.
It aims to provide developmental support to assist UK based artists and artist collectives. Applications are open to all artists who identify as a Womxn of Colour. The winner will receive a financial award, a portfolio review and mentoring lunch, access to a workspace and an exhibition at 198’s Brixton-based gallery.
198 is currently showing Altitude, an exhibition featuring the work of previous WoCAA winner Maybelle Peters. Altitude aims to facilitate the emergence of new aesthetic narratives for womxn of colour whilst recognising the barriers faced in their practice as visual artists.
The application deadline for WoCAA is 27 February 2022 and you can apply and find out more on 198’s website.
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/news/womxn-colour-artist-opportunity
Latest News from
Arts Council England
Promoting dynamism in the creative sector11/02/2022 13:20:00
A creative industries investment specialist in the Midlands has been working to demystify the world of finance and make navigating business easier for the creative sector.
Working Together for the future of Collections10/02/2022 10:20:00
Arts Council England and The National Lottery Heritage Fund are delighted to announce the launch of their new campaigns Unlocking Collections (the Arts Council) and Dynamic Collections (the Heritage Fund).
Black British Ballet: a showcase of experience07/02/2022 16:20:00
A celebration of Black dancers and choreographers in British ballet is coming to Birmingham in February, supported by Birmingham Royal Ballet and Oxygen Arts.
We Are Lewisham: Borough kicks off year of culture04/02/2022 13:20:00
On Saturday 28 January, Lewisham launched the beginning of its London Borough of Culture programme called We Are Lewisham.
A creative future for high streets03/02/2022 13:20:00
Arts Council England has partnered with the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP) to launch Creative High Streets – a brand new report that provides clear and decisive actions on how creativity can breathe new life into our high streets.
Wolverhampton Dance Professor hits the spotlight01/02/2022 14:10:00
A dance professor at the University of Wolverhampton has been awarded funding from One Dance UK to create a film for the BBC's Dance Passion 2022.
Iconic Stoke ballroom transformed into creative space28/01/2022 13:20:00
With support from Arts Council, the Ballroom at Fenton Town Hall has been restored and reopened as a new civic arts venue for Stoke-on-Trent.
Strikingly beautiful still life worth more than £6 million at risk of leaving UK21/01/2022 13:20:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on Banquet Still Life by Dutch artist Jan Davidsz. de Heem.