Womxn of Colour artist opportunity

198 Contemporary Arts & Learning has launched the second edition of the Womxn of Colour Art Award (WoCAA), a bi-annual art award supported through National Lottery Project Grants.

It aims to provide developmental support to assist UK based artists and artist collectives. Applications are open to all artists who identify as a Womxn of Colour. The winner will receive a financial award, a portfolio review and mentoring lunch, access to a workspace and an exhibition at 198’s Brixton-based gallery.

198 is currently showing Altitude, an exhibition featuring the work of previous WoCAA winner Maybelle Peters. Altitude aims to facilitate the emergence of new aesthetic narratives for womxn of colour whilst recognising the barriers faced in their practice as visual artists.

The application deadline for WoCAA is 27 February 2022 and you can apply and find out more on 198’s website.