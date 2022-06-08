National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Worcestershire stroke survivor left without support she needed
A Worcestershire woman who had had a stroke was left without appropriate care for 12 months because the county council took too long to set up her direct payments.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has asked the council to pay the woman £3,000 to recognise the distress caused by not having the right care between January 2021, when the woman left hospital, and 2022.
The situation came about after the council referred the woman to Penderels, a company acting on behalf of the council, to help her recruit a personal assistant. However, case notes suggest the woman struggled to fill out financial forms because of her disability. The woman’s social care assessment was finalised in August 2021, setting out the support she needed, but the woman said this was incorrect.
A direct payment agreement was sent to the woman to sign, but she could not do so because of her disability. She was eventually helped to sign, but the council further delayed setting up the payments.
The direct payments had not been set up by the time the Ombudsman started investigating in January 2022.
The Ombudsman found the council at fault for taking too long to complete the woman’s social care assessment and her care and support plan, and it failed to put in place her direct payments in a timely fashion.
Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“The council’s failure meant a vulnerable woman with serious health problems was left without funding to meet her essential care needs for more than a year.
“While I appreciate the pressures councils are under, and particularly during the time in question, the delay in this case is unacceptable. I am also concerned the council sought to blame the woman for not co-operating with its officers, when there was no evidence to support this.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from its investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council should apologise to the woman and pay her £3,000 to reflect the impact of the lack of care and support. It should also update the Ombudsman on its progress in putting in place the direct payment.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council has been asked to identify other cases where there was a delay in putting in place a direct payment and to remedy any injustice to those affected.
Related Content: Worcestershire County Council (21 005 339)
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
City council didn’t do enough to help abused resident27/05/2022 09:15:00
Coventry City Council did not consider what else it could do to help a man who was subject to homophobic abuse when he called on officers to help, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Councils warned to ensure grant processes are transparent following Ombudsman complaint20/05/2022 14:20:00
Councils administering Disabled Facilities Grants need to ensure their processes are transparent and accountable, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has said.
Equal access for all should be at the heart of services, Ombudsman says19/05/2022 11:15:00
Local authorities across England need to ensure disabled people are at the heart of how their services operate, so nobody in their community is placed at a disadvantage, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has said.
Council’s failure to pay agreed grant leaves family living on building site12/05/2022 14:30:00
A Croydon family was left to live on a building site for nearly two years after their local council failed to pay an agreed grant on time, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Family of seven left to live in one bedroom flat by Bromley council12/05/2022 13:30:00
Bromley council has agreed to pay a family £6,000 after it did not do enough to help them when they were threatened with homelessness, following a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigation.
Woman assaulted overseas told: ‘carry on with your holiday and enjoy it’ by Foreign Office03/05/2022 09:15:00
A woman who reported a sexual assault overseas was “treated with contempt” and failed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the public services watchdog has found.
Vulnerable Cambridgeshire boy left without education for 14 months29/04/2022 09:15:00
Cambridgeshire County Council has refused to apologise to a family after it left their clinically vulnerable son without any education or support during the COVID-19 crisis.
Health and social care watchdogs release joint guidance to tackle common mistakes seen in the aftercare of mental health in-patients12/04/2022 13:33:00
The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) and the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) have released new guidance to tackle common and repeated mistakes seen in the aftercare of patients receiving support under the Mental Health Act.