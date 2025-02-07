Welsh Government
|Printable version
Work already underway to fix potholes as extra funding welcomed
Work is already underway across Wales to fix potholes and other defects in our roads and this will be given a boost by the extra £25m announced earlier this week.
The funding announced on Monday, which is in the draft budget, will see an extra 100km of the strategic road network resurfaced in the new financial year. Roads that are most in need of repairs will be renewed, with thousands of potholes fixed.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, visited the A494 near Mold this week to see some of the work which is currently taking place there. He had the opportunity to see a pothole being fixed ahead of resurfacing work.
He said:
We are already working hard to fill potholes and renew, as fast as possible, key sections of our road network, but this additional funding will be a further boost to help maintain our roads.
The funding will go towards renewing Wales’ major roads, preventing around 30,000 defects and potholes.
It’s been great to see the hard work here on the A494 and I hope the extra funding will further improve the surface of roads here in North Wales and across the country.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/work-already-underway-fix-potholes-extra-funding-welcomed
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New life for community spaces across Wales07/02/2025 14:05:00
More than 450 community spaces across Wales have been saved, improved, or newly created with support from a £63m Welsh Government investment, keeping vital local venues open while helping communities create new hubs where people can come together.
Have your say on our CIPS Corporate Award programme07/02/2025 12:05:00
The Welsh Government has commissioned Miller Research (UK) Ltd to review the sponsored Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Corporate Award (CA) programme.
Zombies, dragons and a twelve-fold ROI: 5 years of Creative Wales07/02/2025 09:20:00
Creative Wales, the Welsh Government’s internal agency for promoting and growing the nation’s creative industries, is celebrating its 5th anniversary after what has been an exciting but challenging half-decade for the sector.
Extra £10 million to deliver even more affordable homes06/02/2025 14:05:00
An additional £10 million has been made available by the Welsh Government to help kickstart the development of new affordable housing schemes across Wales.
World is your Oyster for native Pembrokeshire Oysters06/02/2025 09:20:00
The Rudder’s Boatyard pontoon in Milford haven is the site for a native oyster hotel - which aims to reverse the decline in native oyster population.
New approach supporting families in Wales and Northern Ireland05/02/2025 14:10:00
We are piloting a new approach to help reduce the number of children entering care.
Major north Wales tidal energy project expands to support green growth05/02/2025 09:05:00
Welsh Government backing has been given to what will become the largest consented tidal energy project in Europe.
Additional funding for future water quality programmes announced04/02/2025 14:05:00
An additional £16m has been announced to tackle issues that threaten Wales’ water quality.
£13.7 million to transform services and cut ADHD and autism waiting times04/02/2025 11:05:00
A further £13.7 million will be invested to improve neurodivergence services and reduce waiting times for autism and ADHD assessments across Wales.