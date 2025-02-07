Work already underway to fix potholes as extra funding welcomed

Work is already underway across Wales to fix potholes and other defects in our roads and this will be given a boost by the extra £25m announced earlier this week.

The funding announced on Monday, which is in the draft budget, will see an extra 100km of the strategic road network resurfaced in the new financial year. Roads that are most in need of repairs will be renewed, with thousands of potholes fixed.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, visited the A494 near Mold this week to see some of the work which is currently taking place there. He had the opportunity to see a pothole being fixed ahead of resurfacing work.

He said: