Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Work and Pensions Committee Chair Stephen Timms welcomes Government announcement on Online Safety Bill and paid-for adverts
Chair of the Work and Pensions Committee Stephen Timms has welcomed the announcement from the Government that the forthcoming Online Safety Bill is to impose a new legal duty on social media platforms and search engines to crackdown on scam adverts.
Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP, Chair of the Work and Pensions Committee, yesterday said:
"We are pleased that nearly 12 months after we first called for the inclusion of paid-for adverts in the proposed legislation, the Government has finally taken this important first step to protect people online from the devastating financial and psychological harm that scams have been causing.
“Over the last year, the Committee, along with a growing number of voices from Parliament and beyond, have been warning of the pernicious effects of online scams. It is only right that those internet giants, which have been profiting from hosting fraudulent adverts, should be compelled to take action. We look forward to seeing more details on how the proposals will work when the Bill is introduced to Parliament."
The Work and Pensions Committee first called for a crackdown on online fraud in its report on pension scams in March last year. In its response, the Government rejected the recommendation that financial online harms should be included in the Bill.
In December, a joint committee published a report on the draft Bill, which is due to be introduced to Parliament this year.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/164/work-and-pensions-committee/news/161640/work-and-pensions-committee-chair-stephen-timms-welcomes-government-announcement-on-online-safety-bill-and-paidfor-adverts/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Northern Ireland minority communities ‘overlooked’ by policy makers09/03/2022 15:33:00
The interests of minority ethnic and migrant communities in Northern Ireland are too often an afterthought amid the desire to balance the demands of Green and Orange politics according to a unanimous report published today by the cross-party Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.
Government’s response to Impact of Covid-19 on new parents report demonstrates a “continued lack of action”, say MPs07/03/2022 13:20:00
The Petitions Committee has today published the Government’s response to the Committee’s report on the ongoing impact of covid-19 on new parents.
Senior judge’s review of fairness in parliamentary standards system published07/03/2022 09:05:00
The Committee on Standards publishes Sir Ernest Ryder’s review of fairness and natural justice within the House of Commons standards system.
EAC calls for progress update on assessing environmental impact of trade deals and domestic tax measures04/03/2022 15:33:00
The Environmental Audit Committee is keeping the pressure on the Government to fulfil its recent commitments on assessing the environmental impact of trade deals and domestic tax measures.
UK will miss net zero target without urgent action, warns Lords committee04/03/2022 13:33:00
The Industry and Regulators Committee has published its report, ‘The net zero transformation: delivery, regulation and the consumer’.
Delay to Horizon Europe association damaging to UK and EU research04/03/2022 11:38:00
The House of Lords European Affairs Committee yesterday wrote to the UK Government, the European Commission, and the European Parliament.
Conduct Committee publishes report on freedom of speech and the Code of Conduct03/03/2022 11:38:00
The House of Lords Conduct Committee has published a report examining the relationship between the constitutional principle of parliamentary freedom of speech and the House of Lords Code of Conduct.
Committee publishes Government response to Budget report02/03/2022 15:33:00
The Government will launch a review into the leaking of information on the National Living Wage increase, the Treasury Committee reveals today.