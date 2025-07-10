Work begins at state-of-the-art weather centre headquarters

Construction has begun on the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, marked by a breaking ground ceremony on Wednesday 9 July.

The event took place yesterday (July 9) at the site of the new headquarters for the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) at the University of Reading’s Whiteknights Campus, led by Lord Vallance, Minister of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Also in attendance were key stakeholders in the project including ECMWF Directors, Penny Endersby, CEO of the Met Office and President of ECMWF Council, Mark Bourgeois, CEO at the Government Property Agency (GPA) which is delivering the scheme, and representatives of the University of Reading, Mace - design and build construction partners, project advisors AtkinsRéalis and BDP - the architects.

Construction of the modern, accessible and highly sustainable headquarters, which is being funded through the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), is expected to be ready for occupation in early 2027.

ECMWF will move from its existing premises in Reading, where it has been for half a century, to the new headquarters. Once operational the building will accommodate up to 300 scientists and staff to support world-leading work on all aspects of weather prediction systems, forecast production and research into climate change. The state-of-the-art facility will support the use of the latest advances made in areas such as data assimilation, earth system modelling, predictability and reanalysis to improve weather predictions and understanding of climate.

UK Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

The UK is proud to continue to host the headquarters of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. This state-of-the-art facility places the UK at the heart of international efforts that are helping us to make better sense of our weather and climate. By improving our weather predictions we can optimise our energy consumption estimates, adjust transport schedules effectively and give our farmers time to prepare for extreme weather - helping people and businesses to save money, cut energy use and stay safe.

With the university’s Department of Meteorology and parts of the UK Met Office, National Environment Research Council (NERC) National Centre for Atmospheric Sciences and NERC National Centre for Earth Observation all currently located within the university - and now the new ECMWF HQ - means the town of Reading is home to an exceptional cluster of weather, climate research and operational forecasting facilities.

Florence Rabier, ECMWF Director General said:

After 50 years at Shinfield Park in Reading, we are pleased that this move to state-of-the-art sustainable premises will provide excellent facilities for our staff and visitors, and bring us even closer to many colleagues at the university. ECMWF is an intergovernmental organisation with 35 member and cooperating states that have built a strong international collaboration with each of these countries’ meteorological services. As well as traditional numerical weather prediction and research, together with our member and cooperating states, we are spearheading the artificial intelligence/machine learning revolution in weather science for the benefit and protection of citizens.

Mark Bourgeois, the GPA’s CEO said:

It is a landmark occasion to get construction underway of this new facility, which has been designed to industry-leading net zero carbon standards. This project is a perfect example of cross-government collaboration which will deliver a modern, inspirational and energy-efficient headquarters for ECMWF’s forecasting, research and training functions, retaining a world-leading scientific organisation and attracting long-term investment into the region. It’s another milestone for us at the GPA to deliver smart, modern, sustainable and digitally connected workplaces that focus on supporting productivity and wellbeing.

