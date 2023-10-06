Work begins on a major flood scheme in Lowdham, Nottinghamshire

The £26 million flood storage reservoir will better protect homes and businesses in the Nottinghamshire village of Lowdham from the devastation of flooding.

Work has begun on a new £26 million flood storage reservoir to better protect homes and businesses in the Nottinghamshire village of Lowdham from the devastation of flooding.

An official ground-breaking ceremony for the Lowdham Cocker Beck Flood Alleviation Scheme is taking place today (6 October) attended by Environment Agency officials, local MPs, councillors and members of the local flood action group.

The flood storage area is being built upstream of the village and will be able to hold up to 100,000 cubic meters of water in times when the Cocker Beck, a tributary of the River Trent, floods, holding water back from inundating the village.

Lowdham has a long history of frequent floods, most recently in 1999, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2019 and in 2020 causing distress to residents and significant damage to properties and possessions.

The scheme is expected to be completed in spring 2026 and once constructed will provide nearly £50m worth of benefits to the village and the local economy.

Construction of the scheme will involve cutting into an embankment of the Cocker Beck and using compacted soil and ultra-low carbon concrete to create a raised reservoir.

Trees will be planted on the site as well as the creation of three hectares of new woodland nearby. The Environment Agency is also working in partnership with Nottingham County Council to remove aggressive non-native plant species including Himalayan Balsam and Knotweed.

Paul Lockhart, Area Flood and Coastal Risk Manager at the Environment Agency said:

“We are delighted that we are now in the position of being able to commence the construction of a major Flood Alleviation Scheme to protect the people of Lowdham. “The reservoir we are building will provide a very high level of protection against flooding to 191 properties, and it represents excellent value for money for the taxpayer. “We would not have been able to achieve this without the long-term support of the MP for Newark, Robert Jenrick MP, our local authority partners (Nottinghamshire County Council and Newark and Sherwood District Council), the members of the Trent Regional Flood and Coastal Committee, and, most importantly, the local community Flood Action Group (FLAG) and the Parish Council, who have been very supportive throughout the process.”

The Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP for Sherwood and Minister for Food, Farming and Fisheries said:

“As a serving Defra Minister, and local MP, I am acutely aware of the distress and cost that flooding causes to our communities. “This £26m Reservoir Scheme will provide a very significant level of protection from flooding to the community and will, I’m sure, give confidence to the people of Lowdham so they will be able to carry on with their lives without the constant worry of future flooding.”

The Rt Hon Robert Jenrick, MP for Newark and Bingham said:

“As the Member of Parliament for Lowdham, I know how destructive and distressing flood damage has been on residents and business owners. The otherwise excellent quality of life in Lowdham has been blighted for many by repeated floods and the fear of them. Therefore, I was delighted that the flood alleviation scheme is now fully funded and work can start imminently. “I am grateful to the Environment Agency, the Parish Council, the Flood Action Group and local authorities for not giving up on the residents of Lowdham, the impact this scheme will have on them will be immense! This has not been an easy project to bring to fruition but we got there!”

Councillor Mike Adams, Deputy Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said:

“It’s great news that works on this scheme will soon begin after a number of significant flood events in the local area. “Local residents have seen first-hand the devastation that flooding can cause and we are proud to be working with alongside partner agencies to bring this scheme into fruition. “Nottinghamshire County Council has a long track record of supporting residents affected by flooding and we’re delighted to be investing £500,000 into this scheme, which once complete will protect 191 homes.”

Vij Randeniya, Chair of the Trent Regional Flood and Coastal Committee, said:

“The Trent Regional Flood and Coastal Committee is committed to reducing flood risk, particularly for those communities that are frequently flooded, of which Lowdham is one. “The Committee has provided over £3m of Local Levy Funding to enable this project to progress. “I am delighted that, with the financial help and support of our partners Nottinghamshire County Council and Newark and Sherwood District Council, we are now able to commence delivery of this scheme to provide better protection to 191 residential and commercial properties in Lowdham.”

Councillor Paul Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Public Protection and Community Relations at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said:

“This scheme is a priority for us, and I’m pleased to see further funding contributed for the residents of Lowdham. As we sadly know, floods can be detrimental to residents, whether it be damage to their homes and their businesses, or in serious cases their safety. “One in six properties in Newark and Sherwood is at risk of flooding, and I want to also urge residents to make sure they check their flood risk and sign up to receive current flood warnings or alerts if they are at risk.”

Further information

A record £5.2 billion will be invested between 2021-27, creating around 2,000 new flood and coastal risk management schemes to better protect hundreds of thousands of properties across England.

These schemes will help to avoid £32 billion in wider economic damages, reduce the national flood risk by up to 11 per cent, and reduce the risk of considerable disruption caused by potential future flooding to the daily lives of over four million people.

It will better protect 550km of road and rail infrastructure, create or improve 5,440 hectares of natural habitat, and enhance 830km of rivers.

More than £860 million of this will be spent in 2021-22 boosting the design and construction of more than 1,000 schemes across England.

For every £1 spent improving protection, we avoid around £5 of property damages.

The Environment Agency provides a flood warning service. Please contact the 24-hour Floodline service on 0345 988 1188 for any ongoing flood-related queries or advice.

The best way to protect yourself from flooding is to know what to do in advance. Download and save a simple Prepare, Act, Survive plan so you’ll know what to do when there’s a flood warning in your area. Sign-up for flood warnings here: https://www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings