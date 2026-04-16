Work begins on Severn Stoke flood scheme

Construction is to begin on a new flood defence scheme at Severn Stoke, Worcestershire, reducing flood risk to homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

The Environment Agency and Worcestershire County Council have announced that work will start in late April, with construction being delivered by Alun Griffiths Construction Ltd. The scheme is expected to be complete by Christmas 2026.

The Environment Agency is funding approximately £5 million of delivery costs, with Worcestershire County Council contributing a further £250,000.

Severn Stoke has a long history of flooding from the River Severn, with the community severely impacted during recent winters. 18 properties, the local church, the local pub and the A38 have all been affected during periods of significant flooding.

The scheme will consist of a flood bank that runs to the west of the village, new drainage works to manage surface water, and a section of raised road to where Ham Lane will pass over the flood bank. Some imported fill material for the flood bank is already on site and further material will be imported in the coming months.

Severn Stoke during flooding. Credit: Tony Callaghan, Environment Agency.

Charlie Chandler, Area Flood Risk Manager for the West Midlands at the Environment Agency, said:

Flooding has had devastating impacts on the community of Severn Stoke. While the communities’ resilience of residents at Severn Stoke has kept the village going, it is great to be able to deliver a scheme that will give local residents and businesses confidence and will make a real difference to everyday lives.

A spokesperson for Worcestershire County Council said:

We’re pleased that progress is continuing at pace to finalise the Severn Stoke scheme, working closely with our partners at the Environment Agency and our contractor, Alun Griffiths Construction Ltd. We understand the impact flooding has had on the community in recent years and how important it is for residents to see this scheme move forward. The Environment Agency is currently delivering the government’s flood and coastal risk management (FCRM) investment programme of flood and coastal defences, investing £2.65 billion over 2024/5 and 2025/6 to scale up national resilience through building new, and improving existing, flood defences.

The government will be investing at least a record £10.5 billion until 2036 by constructing new flood schemes and repairing existing defences, which is projected to protect more than 890,000 properties across England from the dangers of flooding.