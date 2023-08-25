Environment Agency
Work begins on the Bude flood scheme improvements
The Environment Agency reached a milestone in the improvement of the £1.45m Bude flood alleviation scheme this week with work started to prepare for the construction.
The Crescent Flood Defence and River Restoration Project is expected to be completed next April and will better protect 22 homes and 15 commercial and community properties on The Crescent and Ergue-Gaberic Way, between the River Neet and Bude Canal.
Site set up and pre-commencement work got underway this week ready for the main works to begin on 29 August. Nanny Moore’s Bridge and Ergue-Gaberic Way will be closed from 29 August until the end of October for heavy construction works. Erque-Gaberic Way will then have partial closures until April 2024, with access maintained for local premises.
Tony Rago, Asset Performance Advisor at the Environment Agency said:
The new works will strengthen the existing flood scheme and better protect the local community and economy from flood events, predicted to increase in the near future as a result of climate change.
When the construction work has been completed, the Environment Agency will replant the embankment with native species of local provenance. This will provide enhanced foraging and habitats and will act as an important green corridor. Some non-native and ornamental species will also be planted to maintain the river character.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/work-begins-on-the-bude-flood-scheme-improvements
