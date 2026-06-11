Work begins to reshape skills training in Wales

The Welsh Government has announced a package of work to reform vocational skills training in Wales.

The Welsh Government has announced a package of reforms to vocational skills training.

A skills audit is underway, with early findings set to shape the agenda for a Future Skills Summit planned for Autumn 2026.

The Future Skills Summit will bring together employers, educators, training providers, and policymakers to shape plans for reform of vocational skills training in Wales.

By developing a Welsh skills system that is fit for the future, the Welsh Government will ensure that education and training opportunities are aligned with the real needs of Welsh employers and industries and reflect future opportunities in the Welsh economy.

The Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education yesterday made the announcement at a National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) event in Cardiff. This work includes a skills audit and a Future Skills Summit planned for Autumn 2026.

The skills audit is currently underway and is gathering evidence. Early findings will help form the agenda for the Future Skills Summit.

The Future Skills Summit will bring together employers, educators, training providers, and policymakers to shape plans for reform of vocational skills training in Wales. Further details will be confirmed in due course.

The Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell yesterday said:

We are at a pivotal moment for skills in Wales. Wales has real strengths, a talented workforce, strong employers and excellent training providers. We need to make sure those strengths are fully realised. The skills audit we are undertaking will give us a clearer picture of where the gaps are and where the opportunities lie. The Future Skills Summit will be a chance for employers, learners, and providers to help shape the reforms that follow. This is genuinely collaborative work, and I am delighted to be sharing our progress with the NTFW today.

Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, welcomed the Welsh Government’s commitment to work collaboratively with training providers, employers, and partners to shape the future of vocational training in Wales. She yesterday said: