Think Tanks
|Printable version
Work Foundation - Ambitious reforms required to stem the flow of people leaving work due to long-term sickness
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to to the latest announcements from the Government and Sir Charlie Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working Discovery Report.
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, commented:
“The findings of the Keep Britain Working Discovery Report from Sir Charlie Mayfield provide an important reminder that ambitious reforms will be required to stem the flow of those suffering with ill health leaving the labour market.
“With rising levels of work-limiting conditions, our longitudinal analysis has shown that early intervention and flexibility are key to supporting workers with health conditions to remain in work. Nearly one in ten employees (9%) who had experienced a decline in health had left work within four years – and half of those were within the first year. In addition, workers without flexibility in their job roles were four times more likely to leave work after a health decline.
“As Sir Charlie points out, some UK employers are opting to let workers with ill health leave and find a new replacement rather than attempt to retain them. The Keep Britain Working Review must seek solutions to address this. Our research has found an ‘awareness to action gap’ amongst UK employers when it comes to addressing ill health at work – many recognise the challenge but cite insufficient resources to act.
“Other comparative nations take very different approaches that the Review can draw inspiration from. For example, employers in the Netherlands are mandated to provide sick pay of at least 70% of worker’s wages for up to two years of an absence and provide rehabilitation programmes – keeping workers linked to employment for longer.
“The report rightly points out the specific challenges facing different worker groups, including young people. The review should focus on how employers could be incentivised to support workers, such as through an extended employer duty of care, subsidising the cost of long-term sickness absence, and supporting additional vocational rehabilitation.
“If this review is to be truly successful and help support the Government’s economic growth ambitions, it must be the start of a national reset on workforce health supported by both Government and employers.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - Flawed revision wipes £2 trillion off estimates of household wealth24/03/2025 10:05:00
Our new report finds that a major recent revision by the ONS to official estimates of household wealth is fundamentally flawed.
CSJ - Almost half of kids skip lessons during GCSE year, says new analysis24/03/2025 09:05:00
Severe absence almost triple pre-pandemic levels Nearly a quarter of children persistently skip school
Adam Smith Inst - Over Half of Brits Reliant on State for Their Income21/03/2025 10:15:00
According to new analysis by the Adam Smith Institute, 52.1% of British adults are reliant on the state for their livelihood
IFS - Increasing hospital activity alone highly unlikely to be enough to meet NHS 18-week target21/03/2025 09:15:00
The government will more likely than not miss this NHS 18-week waiting time target.
The King's Fund - What could the shift from hospital to community mean for research and innovation in the NHS?19/03/2025 16:20:00
The Wellcome Trust recently published its vision for a research and innovation-powered NHS. The report calls for a renewed focus on research and innovation to be at the heart of the future NHS, positioning ‘research to reality’ as a ‘fourth essential shift’ that needs to sit alongside the government’s much talked-about three shifts (from analogue to digital, sickness to prevention and hospital to community).
IFG - Reforms are needed to ensure better decision making in mayoral combined authorities17/03/2025 10:15:00
Our new report "Making England's 'devolution revolution' a reality" outlines ways to reform decision making in mayoral combined authorities
Government must reform Thatcher-era industrial relations to deliver on promises, says IPPR17/03/2025 09:15:00
The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) is advising the government to reform the Thatcher-era approach to industrial relations by extending fair pay agreements to industries crucial to its national missions
Ideology blocks solutions to society’s biggest challenges, says IEA report14/03/2025 10:15:00
A new report from the Institute of Economic Affairs argues that ideological bias is preventing policymakers from embracing real solutions to major societal challenges, from obesity and climate change to smoking and housing.
Work Foundation - Return-to-office mandates risk disadvantaging more than a million disabled workers who mainly work from home – new study14/03/2025 09:15:00
New analysis reveals that five years on from the first Covid-19 lockdown, access to remote and hybrid work has become essential to many people who are disabled or have long-term health conditions, enabling them to stay in work.