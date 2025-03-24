Work Foundation - Ambitious reforms required to stem the flow of people leaving work due to long-term sickness

The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to to the latest announcements from the Government and Sir Charlie Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working Discovery Report.

Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, commented:

“The findings of the Keep Britain Working Discovery Report from Sir Charlie Mayfield provide an important reminder that ambitious reforms will be required to stem the flow of those suffering with ill health leaving the labour market.

“With rising levels of work-limiting conditions, our longitudinal analysis has shown that early intervention and flexibility are key to supporting workers with health conditions to remain in work. Nearly one in ten employees (9%) who had experienced a decline in health had left work within four years – and half of those were within the first year. In addition, workers without flexibility in their job roles were four times more likely to leave work after a health decline.

“As Sir Charlie points out, some UK employers are opting to let workers with ill health leave and find a new replacement rather than attempt to retain them. The Keep Britain Working Review must seek solutions to address this. Our research has found an ‘awareness to action gap’ amongst UK employers when it comes to addressing ill health at work – many recognise the challenge but cite insufficient resources to act.

“Other comparative nations take very different approaches that the Review can draw inspiration from. For example, employers in the Netherlands are mandated to provide sick pay of at least 70% of worker’s wages for up to two years of an absence and provide rehabilitation programmes – keeping workers linked to employment for longer.

“The report rightly points out the specific challenges facing different worker groups, including young people. The review should focus on how employers could be incentivised to support workers, such as through an extended employer duty of care, subsidising the cost of long-term sickness absence, and supporting additional vocational rehabilitation.

“If this review is to be truly successful and help support the Government’s economic growth ambitions, it must be the start of a national reset on workforce health supported by both Government and employers.”