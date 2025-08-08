Work Foundation and Lancaster University announce Party Conference 2025 fringe programme

The Work Foundation and Lancaster University are delighted to announce their fringe programme for the Party Conferences 2025.

Just over a year since the Labour Party swept to power, the Work Foundation and Lancaster University will be hosting a range of high-level roundtable discussions at the party conferences of the two largest Westminster parties – Labour and the Conservatives. At a time of major societal challenges, the roundtables will bring together politicians, business, academics and civil society to discuss pressing issues facing communities, organisations, the economy and wider society.

Our full programme will cover issues such as coastal communities, young people and employment, supporting more disabled people into work, AI and small business and workers’ rights. In previous years, our roundtables have featured Ministers, Mayors, Select Committee Chairs, members of the Commons and Lords, executive leaders of leading companies, think tanks and associations alongside leaders and experts from the Work Foundation and Lancaster University.

In addition to our fringe programme of roundtables, Work Foundation and Lancaster University staff will be attending the Liberal Democrat and Reform party conferences. If you would like to partner on a roundtable discussion or would like one of our experts to speak at your event or roundtable at one of the party conferences, please contact Jon Fitzmaurice (Head of External Engagement, Work Foundation at Lancaster University).

To find out more about our programme, please click on the individual links below.

﻿Labour Party Conference fringe

Conservative Party Conference fringe