Work Foundation - Cost of living concerns at highest level since Labour came to power

The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the Public opinions and social trends figures for April 2026 released by the Office for National Statistics. Aman Navani - Senior Research and Policy Analyst, Work Foundation at Lancaster University - commented:

“The ONS public opinions data indicates that the cost of living is the biggest issue facing the UK, with young people particularly worried about rising costs.

“Nine in ten adults (90%) now report the cost of living as the most important issue facing the UK, which is the highest proportion since Labour came to power in July 2024. The knock-on impact of conflict in the Middle East on households is building. Four in five adults (79%) report that their cost of living had increased in the last month alone, with fuel and food being the main drivers. At a time when pay increases are slowing and real wage growth is being squeezed, many workers may lack the financial resilience to absorb further price rises.

“Young people, in particular, are worried about the cost of living with 96% of those aged 16-29 years old citing it as an important issue. The weakening labour market and rising youth unemployment is also raising anxiety for younger people – two thirds of younger workers (64%) are also concerned about employment. This suggests that alongside addressing rising prices, they also want to see more action from Government to improve access to well paid, secure jobs and stronger pathways to career progression.

“With people continuing to struggle, these challenges will remain a defining issue for political leaders in the UK, whoever is in power. Government Ministers must remain focussed on providing additional support for those who need it most and ensure financial and political stability at a time of great uncertainty.”