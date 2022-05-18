Think Tanks
Work Foundation - Employment up but workers seeing inflation eat away at their living standards
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation responded to the Labour market overview May 2022 released by the Office for National Statistics.
“Despite employment continuing to rise, today’s figures underline the challenges facing workers who are seeing inflation eat away at their living standards. With regular pay at 4.2% (excluding bonuses) being outpaced by rising inflation at 7% - and the Bank of England warning of a recession and that inflation could rise to 10% - workers in low-paid and insecure employment are facing huge uncertainty and tough choices as the cost of living crisis bites.
“For weeks the Government has hinted at extra help to come, yet all workers will have heard this week is that they are not to ask for pay rises and that if they’re struggling they simply need to work more hours or get a better paid job.
“It is vital that we see targeted support delivered now via an Emergency Budget. As a priority, the Government must find a way to uprate benefits in line with inflation – or introduce measures to the same effect – to provide more security to those most in need.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Bank of England’s “sluggish response” has increased the risk of long-term inflation, says IEA economist18/05/2022 16:20:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on the latest ONS inflation data.
Eliminating trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland is a welcome step, says IEA expert18/05/2022 15:20:00
Victoria Hewson, Head of Regulatory Affairs at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on plans for legislation that would allow the UK government to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
IFS - Inflation hits 9% with poorest households facing even higher rates18/05/2022 14:20:00
This morning the ONS announced that CPI inflation rose to 9% in the year to April, a level not seen since 1982, and significantly higher than the 7% rate in March.
JRF responds to new inflation figures18/05/2022 13:20:00
Rebecca McDonald, Senior Economist at JRF responds to new inflation figures
Tinkering with the energy price cap cannot fix it, says IEA analyst18/05/2022 10:10:00
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on the news Ofgem has proposed to update the energy price cap quarterly rather than every six months.
Economic and political impact of protocol may justify unilateral action, says new IEA briefing18/05/2022 09:10:00
Responding to the paper, The Rt Hon Lord Frost CMG said: “If the EU will not negotiate, then the Government will be right to intervene unilaterally to restore stability”
IFS - Latest pay data confirms rise in earnings inequality17/05/2022 16:25:00
Xiaowei Xu, a Senior Research Economist at IFS responded to the Pay as You Earn (PAYE) statistics released today.
Today’s employment data may be “the calm before the storm”, says IEA labour market expert17/05/2022 16:05:00
Professor Len Shackleton, labour market expert and editorial and research fellow at free market think the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on today’s ONS labour market data.
Civitas - 1 in 6 critical NHS supplies depend on China – costing £6.2 billion a year17/05/2022 15:10:00
1 in 6 critical NHS supplies depend on China – costing £6.2 billion a year