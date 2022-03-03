Work Foundation - Event: Work Matters 2022: A Budget for good work?

Work Matters 2022: A Budget for good work?

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started, rising case numbers have been replaced by record job vacancies, high levels of economic inactivity and soaring living costs.

Employment levels have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but businesses are facing worker shortages with supply unable to keep up with demand. How do the Government and employers find ways of supporting people back into high quality work?

Energy and fuel prices continue to increase leaving workers and their families struggling to make ends meet, with millions facing real terms pay cuts as inflation outpaces wage growth. Ahead of the Spring Statement, what big decisions do the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Government face to support those most in need and level-up the UK?

Join the Work Foundation and a panel of experts to review the labour market statistics from the Office for National Statistics and what it means for workers, businesses and communities.

Speakers:

Ben Harrison (Director, Work Foundation)

Miatta Fahnbulleh (Chief Executive, New Economics Foundation)

David Gauke (former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)

Kitty Ussher, Chief Economist, Institute of Directors

Register for the event here

This event is being hosted online, via Zoom. Registration is required, and you will be sent the Zoom link 48hrs before the event

For any technical issues joining the event please contact s.stevenson1@lancaster.ac.uk