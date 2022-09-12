Work Foundation - Government energy announcement will give many working families stability but there are still big questions

Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation responds to the Prime Minister’s energy plan announcement on 8 September 2022

“It is welcome that the Government has introduced new measures that provide certainty to anxious workers and employers amidst soaring global energy prices. The £2,500 energy cap will give many working families stability for the next two years so that they can keep the heating on, but there are still big questions about whether this policy will be paid for by the taxes of working people.

“These measures alone won’t end the cost of living crisis. It is still going to be a very challenging winter for those in low paid, insecure jobs whose wages are not keeping up with rising prices and will still struggle to make ends meet. In the longer-term, it is important that the new Government ensures that social security is more responsive to the true cost of living as prices rise.”

Government announces Energy Price Guarantee for families and businesses while urgently taking action to reform broken energy market