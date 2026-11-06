Work Foundation - Government risks a lost decade on closing disability employment gap

The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the employment of disabled people 2026 figures released by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented on the disability employment gap:

“New DWP data shows an increasing number of disabled people want to work, but time is running out for the Government to avoid a lost decade on closing the disability employment gap.

“The disability employment gap now stands at 29.4 percentage points, with just 53% of disabled working-age people in employment, compared with 82.4% of non-disabled people. The gap has made no statistically significant improvement since 2019, with a weakening labour market and declining vacancies hindering progress.

“Disabled people are bearing the brunt of a wider labour market slowdown, with disabled jobseekers increasingly struggling to enter employment. The disability unemployment rate of 8.7% is now more than double the non-disabled unemployment rate of 4.1%. The disability unemployment rate has risen by 1.8 percentage points in the last two years alone.

“These figures further underline the importance of the upcoming Timms Review, which is expected to recommend reforms to disability-related welfare. Given increasing cost of living pressures, declining job vacancies and the heightened risk of long-term unemployment for disabled people, it’s critical that Ministers resist pressure to make crude cuts to their welfare support.

“Employers have a key role to play in boosting the disabled employment rate too, yet many are still falling short on the fundamentals. Work Foundation research has shown that fewer than half (44%) of employers design jobs with their workers’ health needs in mind.

“The only way to sustainably close the disability employment gap and reduce the benefits bill is to further de-risk pathways to employment. We must see an increase in the number of suitable job opportunities available to disabled people and ensure they have the wider support they need to manage their health condition while working.”

Asli Atay, Policy Advisor, Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented on NEET young people and disability:

“Nearly a million young people are not in education, employment or training (NEET) in the UK, and new data reveals nearly half are disabled (45.3%). This rate of disabled NEETs has more than doubled in the last 12 years, and disabled young people are over three times as likely to be NEET as their non-disabled peers.

“Data suggests disabled young people are being disproportionately hit by the sharp decline in starter jobs, which analysis of online jobs boards suggests have fallen by 49% over the past decade. This has significant implications for their longer-term prospects. Over the past decade around four in five disabled NEET young people remained outside education, employment or training a year later, compared to two in five non-disabled young people.

“These figures underline the scale of the challenge facing the Government as the Milburn Review prepares to deliver its final report. The Prime Minister is right that crude welfare cuts will not tackle the UK’s NEET challenge. And although important, providing training and employment support alone will not be enough if young people cannot access the health support they need, or if there are too few jobs available to move into.

“The Government must look to create new opportunities for young people wherever they live. A new Community Jobs Fund would give Mayors and local leaders the resources to create more than 50,000 paid, good-quality jobs in areas where opportunities are scarcest. These roles must be accessible to disabled young people, alongside tailored employment and mental health support to help them enter and thrive in work.”