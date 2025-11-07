Work Foundation - Keep Britain Working Review is a welcome intervention to support healthier working lives

Ben Harrison (Director, Work Foundation at Lancaster University) responded to the launch of the final report of the Keep Britain Working Review led by Sir Charlie Mayfield

“The UK economy continues to be held back by near record levels of health-related economic inactivity, and currently has a ‘one in, one out labour market’ – with the latest DWP data highlighting that for every disabled person who enters employment, one already in work is leaving.

“The Keep Britain Working Review is a welcome intervention and makes clear that work is a key determinant of health. The UK now needs a national reset to ensure employers and government have clearly defined roles in ensuring that people can stay healthy in work and that work itself supports good health.

“Its emphasis on increasing early intervention and prevention to support healthier working lives is key. Work Foundation longitudinal analysis has shown that one in ten employees who experience a decline in their health leave work, and most of this attrition happens within one year of falling ill. The Review’s recommendations for a case management approach for employees and line managers, the development of stay-in-work and return-to-work plans and targeted early support could all help address this worrying trend.

The importance of extending good practice

“However, while it’s positive that the report is launching alongside more than 60 ‘Vanguard’ employers promising to kick start a race to the top on employee health, it is vital that the UK Government also continues its efforts to drive up minimum employer standards, including through its Employment Rights Bill and as a major employer and procurer of services itself.

“Low-income workers in insecure employment are most likely to miss out on workplace policies that can protect their health. A recent Work Foundation survey noted that nearly half of low-income workers would not even feel comfortable talking to their employer about their physical or mental health.

“It’s welcome, therefore, that the Review recommends better monitoring of workforce health data across sectors to help identify problem areas early and prevent avoidable health related job loss. The Fair Work Agency and Health and Safety Executive must be empowered and resourced to act on instances of malpractice.

“Ultimately the long-term success of the Keep Britain Working review will now depend on how the Government ensures the momentum behind this agenda is maintained. In particular, we must see action to harness and scale interventions to improve worker retention across all sectors of the economy, and ensure plans for joined-up investment are in place by the time of the next Spending Review.”