Work Foundation - Labour market remains in precarious position as vacancies fall to lowest level since 2021

The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the labour market figures for June 2026 released by the Office for National Statistics. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented:

“These figures indicate that the labour market remains in a precarious position and requires the Government to double down its efforts to grow the economy.

“While unemployment may have fallen slightly from last month to 4.9%, 124,000 more people are out of work relative to last year. More than two thirds of this increase has been driven by young people aged 18–24, while youth unemployment remains well above the level seen for much of this century. At the same time, opportunities to gain a foothold in the labour market have declined. Recent Work Foundation analysis of Adzuna data found that the number of ‘starter’ jobs available to first-time entrants has fallen by 49% over the last decade.”

“And while overall vacancies have declined to their lowest level since 2021 at 707,000. This is particularly bad news for young jobseekers who are facing an increasingly sparse and challenging jobs market. While total vacancies have fallen in recent years, the decline in starter jobs has been 1.6 times faster than for other jobs in the last 12 months.

“This data underlines that whoever is Prime Minister in the months ahead, Government should prioritise action to boost secure jobs and support those out of work. For young people, we need to see a bolder, more localised approach to the Jobs Guarantee focussed on providing access to good quality, secure employment opportunities. And more broadly, Government must avoid an approach that pits welfare support for those out of work as being in opposition to providing better pathways to sustainable employment.”