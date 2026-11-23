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Work Foundation - Lancaster University research informs landmark Milburn Review on youth employment
Research from the Work Foundation at Lancaster University and Lancaster University Management School has helped inform a major Government review, calling for fundamental changes to tackle the UK's youth employment crisis.
The independent Milburn Review draws directly on Lancaster research, which reveals that the number of entry-level jobs available to young people has almost halved over the past decade.
Led by the Rt Hon Alan Milburn, who is also Chancellor of Lancaster University, the Review examines why nearly one million young people aged 16–24 are not in education, employment or training (NEET), and sets out recommendations for the UK Government to reverse the trend.
The Review cites findings from Starting out: Boosting youth employment in local labour markets, which finds that vacancies for 'starter' jobs have fallen by 49% over the past decade, and have declined 1.6 times faster than vacancies in the wider labour market over the previous year.
The report highlights the LU research and warns that the decline represents 'the bottom of the ladder being taken away'.
The research, by Dr Divya Jyoti, Dr Martin Quinn, Dr Beth Suttill and Dr Peter Watt from Lancaster University Management School, and Jess Redmond, Emelia Williams, Jon Fitzmaurice and Alice Martin from the Work Foundation, draws on national job vacancy data and case studies from Morecambe and Liverpool.
The researchers worked in partnership with Lancaster District Community & Voluntary Solutions and Liverpool City Council to bring young people together to discuss their experiences of finding work.
The study, which was supported by Lancaster University through Research England's Policy Support Fund, reveals how poor transport links, negative experiences of education, complex recruitment processes and a shortage of suitable jobs can leave young people feeling excluded from the labour market.
Dr Divya Jyoti, from Lancaster University Management School, led the research with young people. She said: “It is encouraging to see our research contribute to such an important national review, particularly because the experiences of young people themselves were central to our work.
"The young people we met in Morecambe and Liverpool wanted opportunities to work, learn and build their futures, but many faced significant barriers beyond their control. Their experiences highlight why we need to look beyond individual circumstances and recognise how local labour markets, recruitment practices and support systems shape young people's opportunities."
The research was launched at an event in Parliament earlier this year, attended by young people from Morecambe; Lizzi Collinge, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale; and Helen Whately MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.
Four young people involved in the research also met directly with the Milburn Review team, alongside Lancaster University researchers, to share their experiences and discuss the study's findings.
A central recommendation of the Milburn Review is the need for a fundamental shift in employment policy to tackle the shortage of opportunities available to young people.
Alice Martin, Head of Research at the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, said: "Our research revealed the scale of the jobs drought facing young people across the UK, and it is welcome to see this evidence informing the Milburn Review's recommendations for national policy.
"For too long, employment policy has focused on preparing young people for work without giving enough attention to whether suitable jobs exist in their local area. The Review rightly recognises that improving skills and employment support alone will not be enough.
"Government must now work with employers and local leaders to create more good-quality jobs, particularly in places where opportunities are most scarce. Without action to rebuild the first rung of the career ladder, too many young people will continue to miss out on the opportunity to secure sustainable employment."
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University, a leading think tank focused on improving working lives, has continued to build on this research in recent months.
This includes new studies exploring the barriers experienced by young people from ethnic minority backgrounds, employers' perspectives on youth employment and proposals for a Community Jobs Fund to create more than 50,000 publicly funded starter jobs in areas facing the greatest shortages of opportunities.
These studies are helping to build the evidence base for how Government, employers and local communities can work together to provide better opportunities for the next generation.
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