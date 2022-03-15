Think Tanks
|Printable version
Work Foundation - Most workers facing real terms pay cut as inflation predicted to soar
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation, responded to the Labour market overview March 2022 released by the Office for National Statistics
“This quarter, the UK labour market recovery has continued with a small increase to 75.6% in employment and unemployment decreasing to 3.9%. Omicron has not halted the recovery, but workers and job seekers are facing serious challenges as wages continue to fall behind inflation and economic inactivity hits 21.3% despite record vacancies of 1.3 million.
“Most workers are facing a real terms pay cut as while regular wage growth (without bonuses) stands at 3.8%, the Bank of England is predicting that inflation will peak at 7.25% in April. Rising prices and the energy cap increase in April will affect all households across the UK, but it will acutely impact those in low paying and insecure employment.
“To provide security as the cost of living and global uncertainty hit households, the Chancellor has the opportunity at the Spring Statement to harness the ambition and zeal that he demonstrated in March 2020 when he introduced the furlough scheme to protect income and living standards. At a minimum, the Government should provide targeted support to those most at risk by uprating Universal Credit to the predicted levels of inflation rather than the 3.1% currently planned in April.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Job opportunities likely to suffer as energy prices and taxes rise, warns IEA economist15/03/2022 13:35:00
Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on ONS labour market statistics
IPPR: Gove’s refugee sponsorship scheme a ‘radical departure’ from before, but highlights ‘unequal system’15/03/2022 12:35:00
Think tank welcomes Homes for Ukraine scheme for refugees which is ‘generous and well-funded’ compared to previous schemes
IFS - Labour market inequalities show a need to boost wage growth of middle earners and low earners in non-traditional employment15/03/2022 11:35:00
Chronic lack of real wage growth has blighted the UK since the financial crisis of the late 2000s. Many of the lowest-earning employees have bucked that trend due to the minimum wage. Between 2011 and 2019, the earnings of low-earning employees grew twice as fast as median earnings.
Seizure of oligarchs’ property must not override rule of law, says IEA economist14/03/2022 16:15:00
Professor Len Shackleton, economist at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the occupation of a Russian oligarch’s mansion by activists
Policy Exchange - Report calls for overhaul of ‘outdated’ GP model, rescue package and boost in digital healthcare provision14/03/2022 15:15:00
A new report from the think-tank Policy Exchange details a ‘rescue package’ for general practice to ensure GPs can continue to deliver excellent care to patients in the years ahead. The status quo – the authors say – is unacceptable to the both the GP profession and to patients.
IFS - Heightened uncertainty and the spectre of inflation hang over the Spring Statement14/03/2022 11:05:00
The Chancellor’s Spring Statement, due on 23 March, was not supposed to be a major fiscal event. But rapidly rising inflation and the onset of the conflict in Ukraine might force the Chancellor to produce more than just a new set of economic and fiscal forecasts.
GDP could still grow by about 5.5 per cent in 2022, says IEA economist14/03/2022 10:05:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the recent GDP data