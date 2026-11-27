The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the latest figures on young people not in education, employment or training (November 2026) released by the Office for National Statistics. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented on the figures:

“These figures underline the scale and persistence of the UK’s youth employment crisis and the urgent need for a fundamental reset.

“Despite the overall number of young people aged 16-24 out of education, employment or training (NEET) falling slightly on the quarter due to a reduction in youth unemployment, the UK continues to face elevated levels of youth worklessness. In particular, the number of economically inactive young people outside education or training has risen to a near record high of 596,000, leaving too many exposed to the long-term scars of missed opportunities and lost earnings.

“We are also seeing a divergence in outcomes between young men and women. Nearly half a million young women are now NEET, the highest figure for over a decade. While more young men have moved into employment in the last year, it appears the number of young women out of the labour market has increased. Historically, many young women have taken their first steps into work in sectors like retail, which has shed a significant number of jobs since 2019. They are also disproportionately more likely to need flexibility in employment due to caring responsibilities.

“As storm clouds loom over the UK economy, the reality is things could yet get worse for young jobseekers in 2027 before they get better. Vacancies remain at their lowest level in 12 years outside the pandemic, the OBR forecast overall unemployment to rise next year, and Work Foundation analysis shows that over a third (36%) of employers report already having cut entry-level jobs in the last 12 months.

“It’s vital that Ministers prioritise Alan Milburn’s call for further investment in employment and health related support at the Comprehensive Spending Review.

“But extra employment support alone cannot solve a crisis of employment opportunities. Young people in parts of the UK facing a jobs drought cannot be supported into jobs that simply do not exist. The Government should establish a Community Jobs Fund to create over 50,000 paid, socially valuable starter jobs in areas where opportunities are most scarce. This would ensure that where the private sector cannot provide sufficient opportunities, young people are not left behind.”