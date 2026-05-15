Work Foundation - New legislation must support sustained economic growth as living costs rise

The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the UK Government's priorities announced in the King's Speech 2026. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, commented:

“It is welcome that the King’s Speech placed an emphasis on raising living standards in every part of the country in the years ahead, underpinned by a more active state. But after nearly two decades of economic stagnation, the scale of the challenges facing the UK demands bold and urgent action.

“Renewed global turbulence means cost of living pressures will remain a serious concern for families across the country throughout the remainder of this Parliament. Many households are already vulnerable to further price rises, with many workers barely seeing any real wage growth – nearly one in four workers report they would be unable to cover an unexpected £850 expense.

“The real test of these new Bills will be whether they support a sustained increase in economic growth that supports higher wages and better access to secure employment, while providing Government more control to address the fundamentals currently driving rising costs.

“It is also critical that, alongside the 35 Bills announced, the Government delivers on priorities from the previous session of Parliament in full. In particular, key elements of the Employment Rights Act, such as a new right to guaranteed hours, must remain on track for delivery by 2027.

“At a time of fevered political speculation, it is essential the Government prioritises delivering the measures in the King’s Speech that improve the working lives of people, provide more opportunities to young and disabled people to enter work and protect the most vulnerable workers against rising costs.”