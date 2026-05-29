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Work Foundation - One million young people out of work or education for first time in 13 years
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the latest figures on young people not in education, employment or training (May 2026) released by the Office for National Statistics.
Jon Fitzmaurice, Head of External Engagement, the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented on the figures:
“These figures show the number of young people aged 16–24 not in education, employment or training has surpassed a million for the first time in 13 years.
“NEET levels have risen by 270,000 since 2022, and a landmark review warns the situation could deteriorate further. The Milburn Review is right to describe this as a systemic failure. The number of young people who are not actively looking for work is at its highest number on record at 613,000. Yet around eight in ten young NEETs say they want a job, even as they face an increasingly difficult route into stable employment while navigating complex health, financial and social challenges.
“In this context, current Government youth employment interventions appear to be seriously underpowered.
“The Jobs Guarantee and Youth Jobs Grant could help some young people into work, but together they are expected to support around 50,000 people a year. In an unforgiving labour market, with vacancies continuing to fall and demand for traditional entry-level roles weakening, much more ambitious action will be needed – particularly for young people facing multiple barriers to work.
“These statistics underline the need for a longer-term strategy. Government must take a bolder approach to expanding tailored employment support and job creation, working closely with trusted local partners and employers to help young people access secure and sustainable work. But it must also tackle the deep-rooted inequalities –including educational disadvantage, poor health and unequal access to opportunity – that shape young people’s prospects long before they enter the labour market.”
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