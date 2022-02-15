Think Tanks
|Printable version
Work Foundation - ONS data shows millions of workers are facing real terms pay cuts
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation, responded to the Labour market overview February 2022 released by the Office for National Statistics
“This month’s labour market statistics indicates the highest level of payrolled employees on record, with 29.5 million employees in the UK. The latest Labour Force Survey estimates for October to December 2021 suggest that the employment rate has increased by 0.1 percentage points to 75.5%.
“However, wage growth is being outpaced by inflation. If left unchecked, this will lead to real terms pay cuts for millions with many workers already seeing less money in their wallets as energy and fuel prices soar.
“In this context, the current ‘council tax rebate’ on offer from Government is unlikely to be sufficient to ensure many families can make ends meet. More targeted support for those least well off must be prioritised – including by ensuring that Universal Credit payments are increased to tackle the cost of living in the short-term.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
A 20p per litre reduction in fuel duty would slash pump prices by nearly a fifth, says IEA energy analyst15/02/2022 11:35:00
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on record high UK petrol and diesel prices
Work Foundation research looking to hear disabled workers experiences of hybrid working15/02/2022 10:35:00
The Work Foundation and Dr Paula Holland, from Lancaster University Faculty of Health and Medicine, are conducting a study with City Bridge Trust to explore the experiences of pandemic remote and hybrid working from the perspective of disabled workers, focussing on:
Adam Smith Inst - Privatize space to boost discovery and alleviate poverty15/02/2022 09:35:00
International treaty outlawing property rights in space is unfit for modern world
IPPR - Scotland fuel scheme is tax break for almost 1 in 3 of highest earners while not going far enough for low income families14/02/2022 16:10:00
New analysis reveals Scotland fuel scheme is tax break for almost 1 in 3 of highest earners while not going far enough for low income families
IEA - Energy expert responds to “frustrating” fracking and “welcome” smart meter news14/02/2022 15:10:00
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Cuadrilla’s decision to permanently abandon fracking sites
IPPR - Revealed: 72 per cent fall in entry-level apprenticeship uptake since 201410/02/2022 09:35:00
Government is urged to ‘not leave youngest behind’ this National Apprenticeships Week by boosting access to apprenticeships
IFG - Government must seize opportunity to get school reform back on09/02/2022 15:15:00
A decade since Michael Gove passed legislation allowing all schools to convert to academy status, a new Institute for Government report sets out a programme of reform to build a coherent all-academy system.
IPPR: NHS integration white paper is ‘important move’ away from ‘misguided’ policies of past decade09/02/2022 14:15:00
IPPR has welcomed the government’s proposals to make the health service more locally accountable, and to better integrate health and social care, expected to be published in a white paper today (Wednesday), but called for better support for the health and care workforce.
Porn Law a threat to online privacy and security, says IEA economist09/02/2022 10:10:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at the Institute of Economic Affairs, responded to reports that the Online Safety Bill will require all adult websites to ask users for age verification