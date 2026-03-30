Work Foundation - ONS figures reveal significant barriers facing young people out of work or education

The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to new analysis on the characteristics of young people not in education, employment, or training (NEET) in England released by the Office for National Statistics.

Jon Fitzmaurice, Head of External Engagement, the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented:

“The ONS analysis highlights the lasting long-term scarring effects that time spent not in education, employment or training can have on a young person’s life.

“Headline figures suggest that one in three young females who were NEET on census day in 2021 had never been employed four years later. This was nearly eight times higher than those who were in education, employment, or training. The analysis tells a similar story for young NEET males, with just over a quarter having not worked by 2025.

“But these figures only tell part of the story. Many young people face significant barriers to participation in the labour market. Those with caring responsibilities are three times more likely to be NEET, with almost two in five providing over 50 hours of unpaid care each week – making paid work or study near impossible. Meanwhile young people who had a special educational need or a disability were twice as likely to be NEET.

“As the Government steps up efforts to support the nearly one million young people not currently in work or education, it must address the underlying barriers preventing them from entering the labour market. Initiatives such as the Youth Guarantee will only succeed if they are part of a wider package of reforms, including improved access to healthcare and social support, to help young people move into secure and sustainable employment.”