Think Tanks
|Printable version
Work Foundation - Pay growth falls as UK workers and jobseekers poorly placed to withstand renewed global economic instability
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the labour market figures for April 2026 released by the Office for National Statistics.
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented:
“These figures indicate many UK workers and jobseekers are poorly placed to withstand renewed global economic instability.
“Pay growth is at its weakest for more than five years as nominal wage growth fell to 3.6%. This comes as ONS data shows four in ten workers already report cutting back on food and essentials, while many more have reduced spending on non-essential items because of rising living costs.
“Real wage growth has also slowed to just 0.2%, leaving households vulnerable to further price rises. In the private sector, pay growth stands at only 3.2%, the lowest growth since 2020, meaning inflation is already eroding increases to earnings before any additional cost pressures are felt.
“Rising prices will hit low-paid and insecure workers hardest, many of whom are still coming to terms with the lasting effects of the cost of living crisis earlier this decade. Nearly a quarter of workers report they are unable to cover an unexpected £850 expense, and the Government must be ready to increase support for low-income households if conditions worsen further.
“For jobseekers, the labour market remains competitive. While unemployment has eased slightly in recent months, it remains up on the year at 4.9% while vacancies continue to decline. Youth unemployment remains a significant concern at 14.3%, with 19,000 more young people out of work compared to three months ago.
“The risk now is that employers further scale back hiring in response to weaker demand and rising uncertainty, making it even harder for people to find work. With households under pressure and hiring risks growing, the Government must act now to protect living standards, increase access to secure and flexible jobs and prevent young people being locked out of work.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA - The UK is only in the early stages of the inflation shock24/04/2026 10:15:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on the latest inflation figures
Environmental sustainability in the NHS23/04/2026 11:05:00
A new approach to national leadership and accountability
IPPR - Claw back excess profits on the grid to subsidise energy bills, says IPPR22/04/2026 16:05:00
Households could receive a £183 rebate on their energy bills if the government acts to claw back excess profits made by energy network companies, according to new research by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).
Work Foundation - Growing anxiety among households as cost of living pressures intensify20/04/2026 10:15:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the Public opinions and social trends figures for March 2026 released by the Office for National Statistics.
The King's Fund response to the latest NHS waiting list figures20/04/2026 09:15:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive, The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS waiting list figures
King's Fund - The doctor will see you... two weeks ago17/04/2026 11:15:00
Almost 1 in 4 NHS patients and carers receive appointment invitations after their scheduled appointment date, new analysis reveals – highlighting widespread administrative failure across the health service.
Government risks ‘techlash’ unless it shows who benefits from AI, IPPR warns17/04/2026 10:15:00
The UK government risks being boxed in by AI backlash if they don’t share the benefits of the technology with the public, according to a new report from IPPR
IEA - Policing food ad ban a ‘dystopian satire’17/04/2026 09:15:00
The IEA’s Head of Lifestyle Economics, Dr Christopher Snowdon, commented on the Advertising Standards Authority banning its first food advertisements under the government’s new advertising restrictions