Work Foundation research looking to hear disabled workers experiences of hybrid working

The Work Foundation and Dr Paula Holland, from Lancaster University Faculty of Health and Medicine, are conducting a study with City Bridge Trust to explore the experiences of pandemic remote and hybrid working from the perspective of disabled workers, focussing on:

the positive and negative aspects of remote and hybrid working;

factors supporting inclusive remote and hybrid working, including use of digital technologies;

managing a disability/health condition while remote and hybrid working;

the importance of remote and hybrid working for job retention and career progression;

experiences of accessing training or work opportunities while remote and hybrid working;

experiences of requesting workplace adjustments for remote/hybrid working;

unmet needs (equipment, support, communication).

We hope that this information will ensure disabled workers and workers with long-term health conditions will be better supported while remote and hybrid working.

We would like to hear from people with experiences of remote work, as well as people out of work who may or may not have worked remotely in the past.

If you are disabled or have a long-term health condition and would like to share your opinions and experiences of remote and hybrid working with us, you can access the survey here.