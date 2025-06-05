Transport for London
Work on second section of Cycleway 34 to begin later this month
TfL is working with London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham on improvements that will make it easier and safer for people to walk, cycle and catch the bus
- Cycling improvements from Wood Lane to Shepherds Bush Green will better connect destinations including Imperial College, Television Centre, and Westfield Shopping Centre
- The works will be complete by early 2027
- Enabling more people to walk and cycle is vital to a healthier and more sustainable transport network for all Londoners
Transport for London (TfL) and the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham have confirmed that construction work will begin on the second section of Cycleway 34, between Wood Lane and Shepherds Bush Green, adding another 1.7km to the cycling network. The new section will provide an important stretch of cycling infrastructure, including fully protected two-way cycle lanes, new or improved pedestrian crossings, and a new bus priority lane. The works deliver on plans to expand the Cycleway network, with connections to Cycleway 39 and Cycleway 34 Section 1 being created.
Previous analysis by TfL demonstrated that this route in Hammersmith & Fulham is part of the top six strategic cycling links across the capital and is a crucial part of achieving the Mayor's aim of 80 per cent of journeys being taken on foot, bike or public transport by 2041.
More than 1,800 cyclists are already using Wood Lane and will directly benefit from the improvements, and this number is expected to increase significantly when the work is complete. The consultation on proposals found 87 per cent of respondents believed more people would cycle as a result of the improvements.
The development of Cycleway 34 is vital making cycling safer in the capital and support the Mayor's Vision Zero goal to eliminate death and serious injury from the London transport network by 2041.
The new section of Cycleway 34 will provide better connections for thousands of Londoners, both within Hammersmith and Fulham, and more widely across the capital. The cycleway will directly serve Wood Lane Tube station on the Hammersmith & City line, and White City Tube station on the Central line, which serves thousands of Londoners every day.
Works will be carried out in phases from 23 June 2025 into late 2026 to minimise any potential impact on the road network. Customers and local residents are advised to remain up to date by checking the TfL and Hammersmith & Fulham Council websites and to plan their journeys using TfL Go.
Will Norman, London's Walking & Cycling Commissioner, said: "It is exciting that work will be starting soon to expand the second section of Cycleway 34, adding another 1.7km to the cycleway network. This expansion of Cycleway 34 will provide even better connections between communities and destinations across our city, enabling more Londoners to choose cycling for shorter trips and helping us build a better, greener and safer London for everyone. "
Julie Lewington, TfL's Head of Projects and Programmes said: "We're determined to make cycling in London safer and easier, and this section of Cycleway 34 is part of our plans to expand high-quality cycling infrastructure across the capital. We know how important safer cycling infrastructure at this location is to people in the borough and beyond and are delighted to be able to confirm the start of construction work here.
"This Cycleway will provide a safe and accessible way to travel between shops, stations, places of work, entertainment and homes, giving more Londoners the chance to cycle in the capital. We'll continue to work closely with Hammersmith & Fulham Council to bring forward future cycleways which support everyone in the area to travel more sustainably.
"I'd like to thank residents in the area for their patience during construction work and would encourage people in the area to check their journeys before they travel."
Cllr Florian Chevoppe-Verdier, H&F Cabinet Member for Public Realm: "We're improving the area around Shepherds Bush Green and Wood Lane to help make H&F the best place to live, work and socialise. Millions of people visit Westfield and our White City Innovation District every year. That's why we're working with Imperial College London to help clean our toxic air and create healthier ways to get around the borough."
Notes to editors
- In May 2019, TfL consulted on C34 proposals between Wood Lane and Notting Hill Gate including protected cycle lanes, bus priority, new and improved crossings for pedestrians and cyclists, and public realm improvements.
- Section 1, alongside the A40 between North Acton and Wood Lane, was constructed in 2019 and opened in March 2020. Continuing the route between Wood Lane and Shepherds Bush Green will provide a continuous route linking North Acton, White City, and Shepherds Bush.
- As part of the scheme, there is also 2039m2 of Sustainable Urban Drainage being installed, along with new planting areas to further improve resilience to the risk of flooding.
- Collision data for the 36 months to 30 September 2021 showed that along the proposed C34 Section 2 route between Du Cane Road and Rockley Road there were 125 collisions, of which 51 (40.8 per cent) involved a cyclist or pedestrian (there was 1 fatality, 13 serious and 37 slight injuries).
- A third section of C34 is planned at Holland Park Roundabout, between Shepherds Bush Green and Holland Park Avenue. Holland Park Roundabout is one of the 73 Safer Junctions where the Mayor and TfL have committed to tackling road danger. This section was consulted on in January 2024 and will be brought forward in future years subject to funding and approvals.
- More information about taking bikes on public transport can be found here: https://tfl.gov.uk/modes/cycling/cycles-on-public-transport
