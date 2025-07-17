Work to begin on major new scheme to transform travel, walking and cycling at A23 Streatham Hill

The new scheme will create new pedestrian crossings, a protected cycling route and improve bus lanes in the area, for quicker bus journeys

There will be lane closures on Streatham Hill from Monday 4 August until the autumn but buses will continue to operate their normal routes

Customers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and full information is available on the TfL website

70 per cent of respondents to TfL's consultation on improvement plans for A23 Streatham Hill said that the changes would make it easier or safer to walk in the area

Works to complete these safety improvements have been carefully planned to minimise disruption as much as possible

Transport for London (TfL) is due to begin construction work in the coming weeks on a major new scheme to make A23 Streatham Hill safer and better for residents and visitors. The scheme, developed in close partnership with Lambeth Council, will create new pedestrian crossings, a protected cycling route and make improvements to pavements and bus lanes in the area, making it easier to walk, wheel, cycle and use public transport.

From Monday 4 August, there will be a series of lane restrictions in both directions on the A23 between the junction with Holmewood Road on Brixton Hill and the junction with Sternhold Avenue on Streatham Hill. During these works, significant delays are expected and road journeys in the area will take longer than normal. To safely install traffic management, the A23 will be closed between A205 Christchurch Road and B221 Sternhold Avenue between 22:00 and 05:00 on Sunday 3 August and Monday 4 August.

Buses on the A23 will operate their normal routes but may be diverted during the occasional overnight closures. If further overnight closures are required at later stages of construction, TfL will communicate details of these nearer the time. Some bus stops may be relocated or suspended but information will be available at affected stops. This first phase of work, which will continue until autumn, will see the removal of the road's central reservation, with further phases of the scheme set to continue until spring 2027. Full travel advice is available at tfl.gov.uk/streatham-hill-works.

Ensuring that everyone can travel safely and sustainably is important to the health and wellbeing of people in neighbourhoods and communities across the capital. This includes being able to access local high streets, shops and other businesses and amenities easily and affordably. Currently, roads in the area do not make it easy or attractive to walk or catch the bus. The scheme will make it easier to cross busy roads, offer protected space for people to cycle and provide continuous bus lanes with fewer obstructions.

TfL is determined to eliminate death and serious injury on the transport network as part of its Vision Zero goal. The latest collision analysis for the area shows that 72 collisions took place in the 36-month period up to 31 October 2024, resulting in injuries to 75 people. TfL held a consultation into its plans for the A23 Streatham Hill, with 70 per cent of respondents stating that the changes would make it easier or safer to walk and 83 per cent saying the same about cycling.

TfL has planned its construction programme to minimise disruption for local residents and businesses as much as possible, including maintaining traffic flow and keeping night working to a minimum. TfL will continue to monitor roads during the works and implement signal strategies to manage congestion and assist the bus network. TfL will also work closely with bus operators to minimise any impacts on bus services as much as possible and 24/7 bus garage access will be maintained. TfL is also working closely with Lambeth Council to monitor and address any impacts on local side roads and the surrounding road network. A comprehensive customer communications campaign has been put in place to ensure customers are aware of these works and are equipped with comprehensive travel advice and information. TfL has also engaged with local residents and stakeholders through a series of meetings and public drop-in events to answer questions about the scheme.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: "I'm delighted TfL is working in close partnership with Lambeth Council to transform travel in Streatham Hill, to deliver new pedestrian crossings, a protected cycling route and improved bus lanes. The start of construction work follows an overwhelmingly positive response to TfL's consultation on their plans with so many respondents saying the new improvements to pedestrian crossings, pavements, bus lanes and a protected cycling route will make them feel safer on bike and on foot. The new scheme will better connect communities to transport hubs, schools, green space and each other, building a better London for everyone."

Cllr Rezina Chowdhury, Lambeth Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Sustainable Lambeth and Clean Air, said: "We welcome this important investment in Streatham to improve the public realm and travel through the area, especially for people walking, cycling or relying on buses.

"I also welcome Transport for London's efforts to minimise the impact on the area during the construction of this major scheme. We will continue to work with TfL to ensure local people are kept fully up to date as this project progresses."

Julie Lewington, TfL's Head of Programme Delivery, said: "Our plans to transform A23 Streatham Hill for everyone who lives and works in and visits the area will make it easier and safer for people to travel and enable more people to walk and cycle.

"We're working to minimise the impact of construction work on local residents and people travelling through the area and would like to thank everyone for their patience during this vital project. We're sorry for any disruption caused by the work and would encourage everyone to plan ahead using our comprehensive travel advice."

