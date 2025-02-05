Work to start this month on making Leyton Tube station step-free

Vital station upgrade will provide the next step towards the Mayor's aim of making 50 per cent of Tube network accessible

Contractor Taylor Woodrow BAM Nuttall will deliver a much-needed new, larger ticket hall, two lifts, two new staircases and an overbridge

TfL is working with Waltham Forest and the Government to boost Leyton, one of London's fastest-growing neighbourhoods

Upgrade will make the station fully accessible for the first time and offer customers a more welcoming station environment and comfortable travel experience, as well as an improved gateway to Leyton town centre

Leyton Tube station will undergo a vital upgrade which will deliver step-free access to the station for the first time, via two lifts and an overbridge, as Transport for London (TfL) works with partners to progress towards the Mayor's ambitious goal of making 50 per cent of Tube stations step-free. The station, on the eastern end of the Central line, will also see the construction of a new, larger ticket hall, including additional ticket gates, to reduce congestion and meet expected future demand. TfL has awarded a contract to TWBN, a joint venture between Taylor Woodrow and BAM Nuttall, to deliver the upgrade.

Main construction work on the project, on which TfL and Waltham Forest Council have been collaborating for many years, is planned to start on 17 February 2025 and expected to be completed in spring 2027. The station will remain open throughout, except for a small number of weekend closures around halfway through the construction programme. These closures will be fully communicated with both stakeholders and customers ahead of time to ensure Londoners can plan journeys around the work.

The upgrade of Leyton station is being jointly funded by TfL, Waltham Forest Council and the Government. Two thousand new homes are being built near Leyton Tube station with a further 5,300 new homes proposed. The upgraded Tube station will increase capacity, improve accessibility and provide a more comfortable and welcoming environment for TfL's customers.

The Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: "The Mayor and I feel strongly that everyone should be able to enjoy everything our great capital has to offer. This means making our transport network as accessible as possible.

"It's great that TfL will soon begin work to make Leyton Tube station step-free, alongside other improvements. These works will not just improve accessibility, but also support major housing developments in the local area, as well as boosting local businesses and inclusive economic growth.

"More than a third of Underground stations across the capital are step-free and we are committed to growing this number to help build better, fairer and more accessible London for everyone."

Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, said: "Accessibility is a top priority for the Government, and we are working closely with the Mayor of London, and the London Borough of Waltham Forest on this scheme to bring real benefits to those who rely on Leyton station every day.

"That is why we have invested over £13 million to help make the station fully step-free and expand the ticket hall to ensure smoother, easier and more accessible journeys."

Alex Williams, Chief Customer and Strategy Officer at Transport for London, said: "The upgrade of Leyton Tube station is set to transform the journeys of thousands of our customers, making the station more accessible and welcoming and ensuring it's fit to serve this rapidly growing community for many decades to come. This is the next step in making more of the Tube accessible work is continuing to upgrade more stations across the network.

"Leyton station will remain open throughout the works, except for a small number of weekend closures which we will ensure we communicate to our customers well in advance. We will be doing everything we can to keep disruption for our customers and local residents to a minimum while this vital upgrade is ongoing."

Cllr Clyde Loakes MBE, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate and Air Quality at Waltham Forest Council, said: "It's great to see the benefits of housing growth being invested in critical local infrastructure like Leyton Tube station.

"The council has made a long-standing commitment to the residents of Leyton and the south of the borough to improve public transport links in the area and has contributed £9m as it works with TfL, GLA and the Department for Transport to upgrade Leyton station, making it accessible for all customers alongside improved facilities This is great news for Waltham Forest and all of its residents."

Calvin Bailey, MP for Leyton and Wanstead, said: "These much-needed improvement works to Leyton station are great news for local residents. Local transport provision is vital for our community, and I welcome the works that will be carried out to improve the accessibility of this station for all users.

"This progress will make a real difference to local residents, allowing everyone to travel more independently and confidently."

Today, more than a third of Underground stations across the city provide step-free access. Delivering step-free access at Leyton Tube station is an important part of the ongoing work to make the capital's transport network more accessible.

The redevelopment of the station will also help more people in the local area shift to using public transport thanks to the additional capacity. This shift in journeys is crucial to the Mayor's commitment to tackling the ongoing climate emergency, and will help lead to better health outcomes for people in the local area. In line with this commitment, several other sustainability improvements are being made as part of the work at the station. External paving will improve drainage, the project will use the station electricity supply rather than more polluting generators and excavation materials will be reused to limit the amount of waste produced by the work that needs to be transported away. A new, ultra-low carbon concrete is also being investigated ahead of temporary work beginning.

Further information about the upgrade of Leyton Tube station is available on TfL's website: tfl.gov.uk/travel-information/improvements-and-projects/leyton-station-step-free-access.

The Government confirmed in December 2023 that £43.1m had been allocated to the upgrade of Colindale and Leyton Tube stations, meaning both stations will become step-free for the first time. The upgrade of Colindale Tube station on the Edgware branch of the Northern line is seeing the 1960s-built entrance being replaced with a new, landmark station building, which includes a spacious ticket hall and a lift giving step-free access for the first time. Work started on the major upgrade at the start of 2024 and is set to be completed in autumn 2025

Future step-free schemes will depend on deliverability and TfL's future funding position, with schemes prioritised where third-party funding is available