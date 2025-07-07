Work to stop road to Romsey from flooding starts soon

A road with a history of flooding between Romsey and Stockbridge is being upgraded thanks to the Environment Agency and Hampshire County Council.

Work will start on Stockbridge Road, Timsbury, on 28 July and will take up to five weeks, depending on weather conditions. Several improvements will be made, including:

Better kerb drainage systems with non-return valves

Elevating the kerb and road surface up to 30cm

Improving the road’s resilience to flooding for a 200-metre stretch between Bagre Canal Road bridge and the Main River Test Road bridge

The essential works by Hampshire County Council Highways mean the road must be closed during this time. Road users are advised to plan alternative routes but a clearly signposted diversion will be in place.

This latest work builds on the successful £9.5 million Romsey Flood Alleviation Scheme completed in 2022, which protects 127 properties from River Test and surface water flooding.

This section of road sits within a flood plain and experiences winter flooding, requiring temporary barriers and full road diversions that disrupt local travel and businesses.

Simon Moody, Environment Agency area director for Solent and South Downs, said:

This targeted intervention will significantly reduce the risk of seasonal flooding on a key route into Romsey. By raising the road level and improving drainage infrastructure, we’re creating a safer, more resilient transport link that can withstand extreme weather events, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change. We thank the local community for its patience and cooperation during these essential works.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, Leader of Hampshire County Council, said:

This closure will cause disruption, and I’m sorry that means a diversion for those using the road. However, it’s good news the road closure is confined to the school holiday period and I welcome this further step towards the completion of Romsey’s much needed flood prevention scheme. These improvements to the road layout will reduce the risk of flooding at a spot that has seen recurring issues. Whilst this essential work is taking place, do please allow more time for their journey.

