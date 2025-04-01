Northern Ireland Office
Workers in Northern Ireland set for pay rise with new National Minimum Wage rates
The new rates come into effect from today (Tuesday, 1 April)
- National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage increase will put more money in the pockets of up to 170,000 of the lowest paid workers in Northern Ireland.
- Real-terms pay rise will boost wages by £1,400 per year for an eligible full-time worker.
- New rates put more money back into the pockets of working people, boost living standards and kickstart growth as part of the Plan for Change.
Up to 170,000 workers in Northern Ireland will today (Tuesday 1 April) receive a pay rise as the new National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates take effect.
Full-time workers on the National Living Wage will see a real-terms pay increase of £1,400 per year, helping to provide families with better financial stability, improve living standards and kickstart growth as part of the Plan for Change.
This uplift will deliver security for working people and ease the pressure on their day-to-day finances. It also allows for further workers to potentially benefit from positive spill-over impacts including possible wage increases for those already earning more than the legal minimum.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said:
Today’s increase to the National Minimum and Living Wages will put more money in the pockets of up to 170,000 working people right across Northern Ireland.
This increase in incomes will help growth as part of our Plan for Change, boost living standards and provide more financial security.
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:
We promised to make low pay a thing of the past. Now, as part of our Plan to Make Work Pay and the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation, we are delivering that.
Low pay is not only bad for workers, it prevents them from spending on our high streets and allowing local businesses to achieve their full potential.
By ensuring that everyone gets a fair wage for the hours they work, we’re delivering the financial stability needed to kick-start economic growth and ensure our country is fit for the future.
Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders said:
Hard work deserves to be rewarded and this Government’s Plan to Make Work Pay is making that a reality.
We’re raising the floor for workers from the North Coast to Newry, putting more money into their pockets and delivering the increased living standards needed to kickstart economic growth across Northern Ireland.
The full increases from 1 April 2025 are:
- National Living Wage (21+) has increased 6.7%, from £11.44 to £12.21 per hour
- National Minimum Wage (18-20) has a record increase of 16.2%, from £8.60 to £10 per hour
- National Minimum Wage (under 18) has increased 18%, to £7.55 per hour
- Apprentice Rate has the largest increase of 18%, from £6.40 to £7.55 per hour
- Accommodation Offset of £10.66 per day
This UK Government is unashamedly pro-worker which is why this year is the first where the Low Pay Commission, the body which recommends wage rates, was instructed to include the cost of living and inflation in its assessment.
On top of this the Employment Rights Bill, a key pillar in the Plan to Make Work Pay, will release an additional £600 a year to some of the lowest paid workers. This will ensure that these workers receive an uplift to wages that delivers better quality of life.
Workers in Northern Ireland have earned this pay rise and they need to make sure they get it. Visit gov.uk/checkyourpay to check if you are eligible.
Notes to Editors
- The Accommodation Offset is the maximum daily amount which an employer can charge without it amounting to a reduction of pay for National Minimum Wage purposes.
- Workers and employers in Northern Ireland can contact the Labour Relations Agency helpline on 03300 555 300 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) or their website: www.lra.org.uk.
- The apprenticeship rate, and for 16- to 17-year-olds rises from £6.40 per hour to £7.55 per hour.
- The UK government will be running a campaign from the 1st of April aimed at workers and businesses to remind them about the changes. Workers are being encouraged to check their pay, to ensure they aren’t underpaid. Employers are reminded to update their payroll.
- Workers should check their pay and have a conversation with their employer if they don’t see a pay increase to ensure they receive the correct rate. They can also speak to Acas for further advice if required.
