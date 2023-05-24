Workers need both lower inflation and faster wage growth, says TUC

TUC General Secretary, Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI at 8.7% and RPI at 11.4% in April

“Prices are still rising much faster than wages. And families cannot restore their lost living standards without stronger wage growth.

“But Rishi Sunak does not have a plan to get wages rising. And he wants to sack workers who use their right to strike to get a fair pay deal.

“We all want inflation to fall faster. But working families are also suffering from this government's failure to get wages growing. This needs to change too.”