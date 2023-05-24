WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Workers need both lower inflation and faster wage growth, says TUC
TUC General Secretary, Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Wednesday) inflation figures, which show CPI at 8.7% and RPI at 11.4% in April
“Prices are still rising much faster than wages. And families cannot restore their lost living standards without stronger wage growth.
“But Rishi Sunak does not have a plan to get wages rising. And he wants to sack workers who use their right to strike to get a fair pay deal.
“We all want inflation to fall faster. But working families are also suffering from this government's failure to get wages growing. This needs to change too.”
Consumer price inflation, UK: April 2023
