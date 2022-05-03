WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Workers need stronger wage bargaining rights to tackle cost of living crisis, says TUC on International Workers Day
Sunday (01 May 2022) was International Workers’ Day, an annual celebration of working people.
After two hard years, when many workers faced extraordinary challenges due to the pandemic, they now find themselves in the midst of a cost of living crisis.
The TUC is using the recent celebration to highlight the vital role unions play in helping their members gain fair pay rises through collective bargaining.
Unionised workers are paid on average five per cent more than other similar workers. This is equivalent to £1,285 a year based on the average wage.
TUC Deputy General Secretary Paul Nowak, who spoke at the May Day rally in Trafalgar Square, recently said:
"International workers day should be a time to celebrate. And working people can be proud of how they have brought the nation through the pandemic.
“But they are now in another crisis. The cost of living is racing ahead of their pay. And our Conservative government is doing nothing to help them.
“Working people need the power of government on their side. We need an emergency budget to give direct support with surging bills. And ministers should give working people and their unions stronger powers to negotiate fair pay deals.
“Join us at our national march and rally on 18 June to demand better for working people. Better pay, better rights and a better voice at work through unions. Only stronger unions can deliver a new deal for working people. Whether it’s winning in the workplace, or influencing government, it’s unions that make the difference
“If you’re not in a unionised workplace get together with your workmates and join a union. If there are enough of you, your employer is legally required to sit down and negotiate a fair pay rise with you. But if you’re not in a union, you have little bargaining power. And you lose out – big time.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Private sector activity continued to grow in the three months to April - Growth Indicator03/05/2022 12:15:00
Growth in private sector activity remained steady, +19% from +18% in the quarter to March, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
LGA responds to Commission on Young Lives report on school exclusions03/05/2022 11:40:00
Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, Deputy Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to a report by Anne Longfield’s Commission on Young Lives, which calls for an end to “exclusions culture” in schools
NHS Confederation responds to record year for cancer checks03/05/2022 10:40:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to record-breaking news of almost three milllion cancer checks in 12 months.
CBI responds to new UK Government support for energy intensive industries29/04/2022 16:05:00
CBI has responded to new UK Government support for energy intensive industries.
Scout missions29/04/2022 12:15:00
Scout missions can prove new concepts using small satellites, which can then be scaled up in larger missions.
On Workers’ Memorial Day, unions and bereaved families demand Covid inquiry seeks the truth about worker deaths28/04/2022 16:05:00
The TUC and Covid Bereaved Families for Justice are today (Thursday) calling for the public inquiry into Coronavirus to focus on what could have been done to prevent worker deaths.
Shameful Rwandan refugee statement of Commonwealth Games Director Nick Timothy28/04/2022 12:15:00
Calls for Commonwealth Games leaders to distance themselves from Commonwealth Games Director Nick Timothy.
New study from leading safety charity RoSPA finds e-scooters five times safer than bicycles28/04/2022 10:40:00
A new study into the safety of e-scooters has been published today by The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), which found that e-scooters are significantly less risky than many other forms of transport on Britain’s roads.
UNICEF and WHO warn of ‘perfect storm’ of conditions for measles outbreaks, affecting children28/04/2022 10:10:00
An increase in measles cases in January and February 2022 is a worrying sign of a heightened risk for the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases and could trigger larger outbreaks, particularly of measles affecting millions of children in 2022, warn WHO and UNICEF.
Retail sales continue to disappoint in April - CBI monthly Distributive Trades Survey27/04/2022 16:05:00
Retail sales were poor for the time of year and sales volumes fell rapidly in the year to April, according to the latest CBI monthly Distributive Trades Survey. Sales are expected to remain below seasonal norms in May, but to a lesser extent in comparison to April.