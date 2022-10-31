Workforce innovation lands top award

The Innovation Agency and partners have won an award at the prestigious HSJ Patient Safety Awards.

The winning project aims to tackle a shortage of psychological professionals in the NHS and provide a new career gateway for psychology graduates.

The first 50 trainee associate psychological practitioners – TAPPs – graduated earlier this year and a second cohort of around 90 trainees is studying at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) while working in NHS organisations across the North West.

The submission, 'Delivering a mental health prevention and promotion service within primary care networks with a new workforce supply of psychological practitioners' won the Primary Care Initiative of the Year category, in one of the biggest NHS awards events of the year.

The entry was submitted by Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust on behalf of a collaboration of the Innovation Agency, North West primary care networks, the three North West Integrated Care Systems, Health Education England North West and UCLan.

Dr Gita Bhutani, National Development Lead Psychological Professions Network and Director for Psychological Professions at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS FT, recently said: