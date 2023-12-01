Scottish Government
Working hand-in-hand with business
Wellbeing Economy Secretary promises to help drive growth.
The voice of business is being heard at the heart of government, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray has told industry leaders.
Addressing the Scottish Chambers of Commerce annual dinner in Glasgow, Mr Gray said he was committed to strengthening the partnership with business and consulting on policy.
He also acknowledged the need to tackle labour and skills shortages and confirmed the Scottish Government would update shortly on plans for the reform of lifelong education and skills training.
Mr Gray said:
“Growth is fundamental to a vision for a wellbeing economy and business plays a crucial role in achieving that.
“The New Deal for Business Group aims to ensure businesses can navigate the policy development process. This will mean they can contribute more effectively, ensuring that informed choices are made by government around the timing, content and practical consequences of new policies.
“The voice of business is not just being listened to, it is being put at the heart of government. We have published an implementation plan on recommendations deriving from the New Deal Group and I am very conscious that, to keep earning your trust, I must deliver on it.
“This will not provide a solution to all policy issues or stop differences of opinion, but I hope it will ensure that operate on the basis of no surprises. Our policy should be informed by your expertise and your business planning should be informed by clear, early signals of policy.
“We continue to work with industry to develop our Talent Attraction and Migration Service and create the conditions to help business flourish and, in turn, drive economic growth that benefits all of society.”
