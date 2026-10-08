Working together for a skilled Wales

Employers, education institutions, trade unions, learners and training providers gathered yesterday at the Future Skills Summit in Swansea.

Employers, education institutions, trade unions, learners and training providers gathered yesterday at the Future Skills Summit in Swansea.

Attendees are taking part in presentations and workshops to explore the biggest challenges facing the Welsh skills system.

Insights from yesterday's discussions will help shape a new national skills strategy. .

Taking place at Swansea.com Stadium, the event has brought together a wide range of voices from across Wales' skills landscape. This includes representatives from organisations spanning construction, aerospace, health, digital and manufacturing sectors including Airbus, VodafoneThree and Microsoft.

Through presentations and workshops, attendees are exploring the biggest challenges facing Wales' skills system. Discussions are also focusing on next steps, considering what actions can be taken to build a skills system fit for the future.

This Summit, the first of its kind, reflects the Welsh Government's commitment to improving skills provision to drive the Welsh economy and complements a skills audit which is mapping current and future workforce needs across Wales. Early findings from that audit fed into yesterday's discussions which in turn will help shape a new national Vocational and Skills Strategy.

Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell said:

"This Summit brings together the people who know our skills system best and their insight and experience will be invaluable. I want to thank everyone who has given their time today, our employers, learners, colleges, universities, and training providers from every part of Wales. “Today isn't just about talking, it's about turning insight into action. Together, we’re shaping a skills system that is responsive to the needs of our economy and communities, and that gives every learner the opportunity to succeed, whatever path they choose.“This is the start of an ongoing conversation, and we're committed to keeping that dialogue open as we take this work forward."

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price said: