Working together to enable spectrum-sharing innovation

Ofcom recently had the privilege of hosting an event on hybrid sharing in the Upper 6 GHz spectrum band. The event brought together industry leaders, regulators, and academics to discuss the possibilities and challenges of allowing both Wi-Fi and mobile operators to share access to the band.

Over 100 external attendees joined us to explore the potential of this pioneering approach – with representatives from across the industry including: Wi-Fi and mobile chipset and hardware manufacturers, network operators, big tech companies, government departments, industry groups, spectrum regulators from Europe and wider, and academia.

Keynote speakers and panel members included the following industry leaders:

Andreas Johann (Executive Officer, BMDV, German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport)

Christopher Szymanski (Director of Product Marketing, Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division, Broadcom)

Professor William Webb (CTO, Access Partnership)

Luigi Ardito – Director of Government Affairs for Europe, Middle East & North Africa, Qualcomm

Mark Henry – Director of Network & Spectrum Strategy, BT/EE

Dr Martha Suarez – President, Dynamic Spectrum Alliance

Professor Monisha Gosh – Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of Notre Dame

Saul Friedner – Director of Spectrum Services & Business Development, LS Telcom

Stuart Cooke – Director of Industry & Spectrum Affairs, Samsung

The event served as a dynamic platform for the exchange of knowledge, insights, and collaborative discussions. It showcased the willingness of these industry leaders to explore new horizons in wireless technology and spectrum sharing.

We are grateful for the enthusiastic response from all the participants and look forward to building on the momentum generated at this event. We will continue to engage to make hybrid sharing a success, stay tuned while we continue this journey.