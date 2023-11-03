Ofcom
|Printable version
Working together to enable spectrum-sharing innovation
Ofcom recently had the privilege of hosting an event on hybrid sharing in the Upper 6 GHz spectrum band. The event brought together industry leaders, regulators, and academics to discuss the possibilities and challenges of allowing both Wi-Fi and mobile operators to share access to the band.
Over 100 external attendees joined us to explore the potential of this pioneering approach – with representatives from across the industry including: Wi-Fi and mobile chipset and hardware manufacturers, network operators, big tech companies, government departments, industry groups, spectrum regulators from Europe and wider, and academia.
Keynote speakers and panel members included the following industry leaders:
- Andreas Johann (Executive Officer, BMDV, German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport)
- Christopher Szymanski (Director of Product Marketing, Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division, Broadcom)
- Professor William Webb (CTO, Access Partnership)
- Luigi Ardito – Director of Government Affairs for Europe, Middle East & North Africa, Qualcomm
- Mark Henry – Director of Network & Spectrum Strategy, BT/EE
- Dr Martha Suarez – President, Dynamic Spectrum Alliance
- Professor Monisha Gosh – Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of Notre Dame
- Saul Friedner – Director of Spectrum Services & Business Development, LS Telcom
- Stuart Cooke – Director of Industry & Spectrum Affairs, Samsung
The event served as a dynamic platform for the exchange of knowledge, insights, and collaborative discussions. It showcased the willingness of these industry leaders to explore new horizons in wireless technology and spectrum sharing.
We are grateful for the enthusiastic response from all the participants and look forward to building on the momentum generated at this event. We will continue to engage to make hybrid sharing a success, stay tuned while we continue this journey.
What is spectrum?
You can’t see or feel radio spectrum. But any device that communicates wirelessly needs spectrum – such as televisions, car key fobs, baby monitors, wireless microphones and satellites. Mobile phones use spectrum to connect to a local mast so people can make calls and access the internet.
Why does Ofcom manage spectrum use?
Only a limited amount of spectrum is available, so it needs to be managed carefully. Certain bands of spectrum are also used for different purposes. For example, mobile companies use different parts of the spectrum to TV companies. So, it needs to be managed to prevent services interfering and causing disruption to people and businesses.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/working-together-to-enable-spectrum-sharing-innovation
Latest News from
Ofcom
What should media literacy by design look like?01/11/2023 14:05:00
Ofcom is seeking views on how tech firms can design their platforms in a way that promotes and supports their users’ digital literacy.
Viewers' attitudes towards sex and violence on TV revealed01/11/2023 10:25:00
Viewers feel that the portrayal of sex and sexual relationships in programmes has improved and modernised, according to Ofcom’s latest study into audience attitudes towards sex and violence on television.
Celebrating Black pioneers in our industries for Black History Month31/10/2023 10:15:00
To mark Black History Month we’re looking at some of the Black pioneers who have helped to blaze a trail in some of the sectors that Ofcom looks after as a regulator.
Ofcom revises net neutrality guidance27/10/2023 10:10:00
Ofcom has revised its guidance on how ‘net neutrality’ rules should apply in the UK.
WhatsAppening in the world of online communications?25/10/2023 15:05:00
While mobile phone calls are still a popular way to keep in touch with friends and family, most adults would rather go without them for a day than forgo their favourite messaging apps if they had to choose between them, according to new research published by Ofcom.
Proposed changes to mobile phone repeaters regulations25/10/2023 10:25:00
Ofcom is proposing to make changes to existing regulations which govern the use of mobile phone repeaters.
Update on GB News impartiality cases24/10/2023 13:25:00
An Ofcom investigation yesterday concluded (PDF, 422.6 KB) that a programme presented by Martin Daubney (standing in for Laurence Fox), which aired on GB News on 16 June 2023, breached due impartiality rules.
Boost in volunteer rates for local community radio stations23/10/2023 13:25:00
Volunteers are vital in running local community radio stations. So, we’ve recently (20 October 2023) updated our guidance to increase the value of volunteers that stations can use when reporting on their annual turnover.