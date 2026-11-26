Updated Equally Safe Delivery Plan launched.

Prevention, protection, prosecution and policy connection are the four principles underpinning the Scottish Government’s updated plan to tackle violence against women and girls.

The updated Equally Safe Delivery Plan, which will be in place from 2026 – 2031, builds on the substantial work already underway to prevent violence, support victim-survivors and improve justice outcomes. It includes targeted action to support young women, women in rural communities, minority ethnic women, disabled women and those experiencing technology-based abuse.

The plan will be launched by the First Minister on a visit to Young Women Know, a peer-led programme working to raise awareness of consent, healthy relationships, online safety and tackling sexual abuse. He will hear from young women about their views on the change they want to see for the next generation.

Speaking ahead of the visit, First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“Violence against women and girls is abhorrent and I have pledged my personal leadership, and the government’s unflinching commitment to tackling it. The UN’s 16 Days campaign and recent high profile cases, brings the devastating impacts of gender-based violence into sharp focus and reinforces the urgent need for all parts of society to work together to prevent violence and abuse, support women who have suffered it, and bring those responsible to justice. “Our updated Equally Safe Delivery Plan, developed in partnership with COSLA, sets out how we will work together and with partners to prevent abuse, support victim-survivors, and hold those responsible for violence to account. We will strengthen frontline support and prevention work and focus on working towards a country where women and girls can live safely and equally. “Projects like Young Women Know are critical in understanding the different ways violence and misogyny are present today and hearing young women’s voices on the impact this has in person and online. Overwhelmingly, it is men who perpetrate this violence and whose behaviour and attitudes needs to change, and when they see and understand the impact of those behaviours and attitudes in others, need to act. “I look forward to hearing from project mentors about their experiences and how we can do more to ensure all women live their lives safe from harm, misogyny and abuse.”

Councillor Maureen Chalmers, Community Wellbeing Spokesperson at COSLA yesterday said:

“The publication of our jointly owned Equally Safe Delivery Plan demonstrates the shared commitment of COSLA and the Scottish Government to preventing violence against women and girls and delivering lasting change across Scotland. Achieving that change means listening to and working alongside young people, whose experiences and insights are vital to shaping effective solutions. “Local government has a unique leadership role in making prevention everyone's business, and through Equally Safe COSLA is committed to embedding the prevention of violence against women and girls across policy, decision-making and public services in every community."

Jenni Snell, CEO at The Young Women’s Movement yesterday said:

"Today is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the start of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. We work with young women across Scotland to challenge harmful attitudes and bring their priorities to decision-makers. “Young women consistently tell us that misogyny, harassment and abuse are a daily reality in physical and online spaces. Today, the First Minister will hear directly from them, as we look toward building a Scotland where all women and girls can live free from violence and abuse.”

Background

The new Equally Safe Delivery Plan can be found here: https://www.gov.scot/isbn/9781807758011

The Delivering Equally Safe Fund supports the work of the Equally Safe strategy, which underpins Scotland’s approach to preventing and eradicating violence against women and girls. The list of funded organisations is available on Inspiring Scotland’s website.