Working together to prevent suicide

New Suicide Prevention Action Plan published

A new national action plan setting out Scotland’s priorities for suicide prevention over the next three years has been backed by an increased budget of at least £3 million in 2026-27.

Creating Hope Together: Suicide Prevention Action Plan 2026–2029 aims to reduce suicide deaths, address the inequalities that can increase risk, and ensure anyone affected by suicide can access timely, compassionate support.

It’s the next phase of Scotland’s ambitious ten-year suicide prevention strategy, jointly led by the Scottish Government and COSLA, and focuses on four priorities:

supporting people at greatest risk of suicide, and creating safer environments

building understanding about suicide and capability to respond across communities

ensuring access to timely and compassionate support

strengthening foundations for effective delivery through improved data, evidence and collaboration

The latest official statistics from National Records of Scotland show the number of probable suicides in 2024 decreased by 11% compared to 2023 - the lowest number since 2017.

Total mental health spending is expected to exceed £1.5 billion in 2026-27.

Minister for Social Care and Mental Wellbeing Tom Arthur said:

"Every person lost to suicide is a tragedy with far reaching impacts on families, friends and communities. Suicide prevention is everyone's business, and I am determined that everyone has timely access to the right mental health support. While the latest official statistics show a decrease in the number of probable suicides, there is no room for complacency.

“The suicide prevention funding has increased to at least £3 million in 2026–27, up from £2.8 million. The increased budget will allow us to focus on tackling the stigma of suicide, encouraging people to seek help, and providing a range of support for people affected by suicide.

“The new plan is focused on prevention, early intervention and reaching those who need support most, including young people and those impacted by social inequalities, stigma and discrimination. I want to thank Suicide Prevention Scotland and the many other local and national partners, especially those with lived experience, who helped shape this Plan.”

Cllr Paul Kelly, COSLA Spokesperson for Health and Social Care

“Suicide Prevention cannot be achieved by working in silos. We need to work across government – local and national – and with our communities to address the complex factors involved in creating conditions that can increase suicide risk, as well as harnessing those that promote better mental wellbeing.

"This new action plan is informed by learning from both national and local delivery and emerging practice. It builds on the ambition and achievements of the previous plan, accelerating progress towards our shared vision: that everyone in Scotland can access the right support at the right time.”

Declan Harrigan - CEO – S.M.I.L.E. Counselling

“S.M.I.L.E. Counselling warmly welcomes the Suicide Prevention Action Plan 2026–2029 and is hopeful that its ambitions can be fully realised through strong partnership working across the third sector, statutory services and communities. The clear focus on children and young people, early intervention, and addressing inequalities reflects what we know is needed to prevent suicide and save lives.

“We strongly support the plan’s emphasis on community-based approaches and believe that increased training and development at a local level around suicide prevention, intervention and postvention is pivotal. By building confidence, reducing stigma and equipping communities with the right skills and compassion, we can work together to create suicide-safer environments and, wherever possible, prevent deaths by suicide.

“We look forward to continuing to play an active role alongside partners in supporting children, young people and families, and in helping to turn this shared vision into meaningful, life-saving action.”

The plan builds on the learning from delivering the first action plan, drawing on academic research, insights from Suicide Prevention Scotland, local and national delivery partners, and the voices of people with experience of suicide, including children, young people and their families.

Background