Working together to realise Scotland’s economic potential

First Minister to outline his ambitions for the economy.

The First Minister will set out his ambitions for Scotland’s economy during a speech in Glasgow later this morning.

Speaking at the Barclays Campus in Glasgow’s financial district, First Minister John Swinney will outline his government’s approach to economic policy making.

Mr Swinney will say poor decision-making at UK level, typified by Brexit and immigration policy, means the Scottish Government must work even harder with its limited powers to help businesses and workers thrive.

The First Minister will say he’s determined to bring hope and optimism and will “go all out” to encourage economic investment.

He will say policy making will be governed by:

Moderate left of centre, progressive values

A partnership approach with unions and business

A focus on actions

Problem solving based on evidence

The First Minister will highlight significant announcements in Scotland’s renewable energy sector this week and actions the Scottish Government is taking to boost high growth businesses.

Speaking ahead of the speech the First Minister said:

“My goal is to help people live happier and healthier lives with higher living standards and to help businesses boost profitability.

“The evidence shows that independent countries that are comparable to Scotland are wealthier and fairer than the UK.

“Scotland has the talents and resources to match that performance with independence but in the here and now and in the face of Brexit we must work even harder to help Scotland’s economy with the powers we have.

“I will go all out to encourage investment in Scotland and I will ensure people know my government is a firmly pro-business administration.

“A partnership with trade unions and business will be at the core of my approach and through that approach and given our resources, not least incredible renewable energy, we should look to the future with hope and optimism.”

