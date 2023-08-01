'Working together to save lives’ - Welsh Government teams up with police ahead of 20mph roll out

The Welsh Government has teamed up with police forces to help educate motorists ahead of the 20mph default speed limit roll out in September.

On Sunday, September 17 Wales will become the first UK nation to introduce a new default 20mph speed limit on restricted roads.

To prepare motorists for this significant change, the Welsh Government and the police are working with the fire service, Go Safe (Wales’ Road Casualty Reduction Partnership), local authorities and other community groups to educate motorists.

At roadsides across Wales, fire service staff will work with partners, to stop speeding motorists in 20mph areas and offer them the opportunity to watch an educational video rather than face a fine of prosecution.

The video warns about the dangers of excessive speeds and highlights the benefits of slower speed. It is only offered to those motorists not driving excessively over the speed limit.

Supt Leanne Brustad, Gwent Police said:

“Engagement, education, and enforcement plays a huge part in the rollout. “We will continue to work closely with our partners to educate drivers as much as possible as the new speed limit comes into force and help deliver all of the benefits of this policy.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Group Manager Richie Smart said: