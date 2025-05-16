Care Quality Commission
Working with the Human Tissue Authority
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) and the Human Tissue Authority (HTA) have updated our memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement that sets out how we work together to share information and promote quality and safety.
The revised MoU was formalised in April 2025 and provides a clear framework to support the working relationship between both organisations. It highlights areas of co-operation and clarifies the boundaries of our respective areas of regulation.
CQC’s assessment of end of life care provided by an NHS or independent hospital focuses on the provision of specialist palliative care for patients who are approaching the end of their life and bereavement support for families following death. CQC will also consider cold storage arrangements in cases when these are part of providing care for a person receiving a regulated activity. As an example, either in a care home or cold cot arrangements to enable a parent to spend time with their deceased baby. CQC does not inspect mortuaries or body stores, however, will assess some aspects of bereavement support, such as:
- the mortuary viewing area
- how the service ensures that it can meet the needs of different faiths and cultures
- plans to respond to major disasters.
The HTA is responsible for regulation in 6 areas:
- the use of bodies for anatomical examination, teaching and training
- post mortem examination and post mortem tissue retention and disposal
- public display of human bodies and tissue
- organ and tissue donation, retrieval and transplantation
- the use of human tissue in research
- the use of human tissue and cells for medical treatment.
Dr Colin Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Human Tissue Authority said:
Patient safety and maintaining public trust and confidence is at the heart of our renewed memorandum of understanding with CQC. We will continue to work closely together and share information to achieve these aims. I’m delighted to make this joint commitment, in collaboration with CQC’s Chief Executive Officer, Sir Julian Hartley.
Julian Hartley, Chief Executive of CQC, said:
CQC and the HTA have a shared commitment to promote patient safety and high-quality care. Close co-operation by sharing information relating to healthcare providers that are regulated by both organisations is essential in supporting that. We have updated our existing memorandum of understanding to provide greater clarity on our respective roles and ensure we maintain a consistent and co-ordinated approach where our work intersects.
